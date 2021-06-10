Met Announces Three-Week Schedule For Nightly Met Opera Streams

The Met has announced themed lineups for three weeks of its Nightly Met Opera Streams, the company's ongoing series of encore Live in HD presentations and classic telecasts streamed on its website during the Covid-19 closure. The schedule begins with a week, leading up to Father's Day on June 20, comprising a selection of operas featuring themes of fatherhood.

The following week celebrates Pride Month, highlighting great performances by artists from the LGBTQ community during the week that New York City's Pride March would ordinarily take place. Artist featured include Jamie Barton in Dvořák's Rusalka, Michael Fabiano in Verdi's La Traviata, and Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting Puccini's Turandot.

The third themed week showcases American composers, including Nico Muhly's Marnie, Philip Glass's Satyagraha, and Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny by Kurt Weill, who became an American citizen later in life. Also new to the streaming schedule is the 1997 telecast of Britten's Billy Budd, featuring Philip Langridge, Dwayne Croft, and James Morris.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.

Week 66 - Happy Father's Day

Monday, June 14 -Verdi's Simon Boccanegra

Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Chernov, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by James Levine. Production by Giancarlo Del Monaco. From January 26, 1995.

Tuesday, June 15 - Wagner's Die Walküre

Starring Christine Goerke, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jamie Barton, Stuart Skelton, Greer Grimsley, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by Philippe Jordan. Production by Robert Lepage. From March 30, 2019.

Wednesday, June 16 - Verdi's La Traviata

Starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Willy Decker. From April 14, 2012.

Thursday, June 17 - Mozart's Idomeneo

Starring Elza van den Heever, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote, Matthew Polenzani, and Alan Opie, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From March 25, 2017.

Friday, June 18 - Verdi's Rigoletto

Starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Luciano Pavarotti, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. Production by John Dexter. From December 15, 1981.

Saturday, June 19 - Verdi's Don Carlo

Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Anna Smirnova, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, Ferruccio Furlanetto, and Eric Halfvarson, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Nicholas Hytner. From December 11, 2010.

Sunday, June 20 - Verdi's Luisa Miller

Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, Sherrill Milnes, Bonaldo Giaiotti, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. Production by Nathaniel Merrill. From January 20, 1979.

Week 67 - Pride Week

Monday, June 21 - Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel

Starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, and Sir John Tomlinson, conducted by Thomas Adès. Production by Tom Cairns. From November 18, 2017.

Tuesday, June 22 - Dvořák's Rusalka

Starring Kristine Opolais, Katarina Dalayman, Jamie Barton, Brandon Jovanovich, and Eric Owens, conducted by Sir Mark Elder. Production by Mary Zimmerman. From February 25, 2017.

Wednesday, June 23 - Donizetti's Maria Stuarda

Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Sir David McVicar. From January 19, 2013.

Thursday, June 24 - Puccini's Tosca

Starring Patricia Racette, Roberto Alagna, George Gagnidze, and John Del Carlo, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Production by Luc Bondy. From November 9, 2013.

Friday, June 25 -Puccini's Turandot

Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From October 12, 2019.

Saturday, June 26 - Britten's Billy Budd

Starring Philip Langridge, Dwayne Croft, and James Morris, conducted by Steuart Bedford. Production by John Dexter. From March 11, 1997

Sunday, June 27 - Verdi's La Traviata

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. Production by Willy Decker. From March 11, 2017.

Week 68 - Celebrating American Composers

Monday, June 28 - Nico Muhly's Marnie

Starring Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, Christopher Maltman, Janis Kelly, and Denyce Graves, conducted by Roberto Spano. Production by Michael Mayer. From November 10, 2018.

Tuesday, June 29 - John Adams's Doctor Atomic

Starring Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Gerald Finley, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by Alan Gilbert. Production by Penny Woolcock. From November 8, 2008.

Wednesday, June 30 - John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles

Starring Teresa Stratas, Håkan Hagegård, Gino Quilico, Graham Clark, Marilyn Horne, and Renée Fleming, conducted by James Levine. Production by Sir Colin Graham. From January 10, 1992.

Thursday, July 1 - Philip Glass's Satyagraha

Starring Rachelle Durkin, Richard Croft, Kim Josephson, and Alfred Walker, conducted by Dante Anzolini. Production by Phelim McDermott. From November 19, 2011.

Friday, July 2 - John Adams's Nixon in China

Starring Kathleen Kim, Janis Kelly, Robert Brubaker, Russell Braun, James Maddalena, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by John Adams. Production by Peter Sellars. From February 12, 2011.

Saturday, July 3 -Weill's Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny

Starring Teresa Stratas, Astrid Varnay, Richard Cassilly, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. From November 27, 1979.

Sunday, July 4 - Philip Glass's Akhnaten

Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. Production by Phelim McDermott. From November 23, 2019.