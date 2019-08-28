Madison Lyric Stage Presents HANSEL AND GRETEL

Madison Lyric Stage, an award-winning, professional theater company serving the Connecticut Shoreline, will present the classic fairytale opera Hansel and Gretel October 4-13 at the historic Deacon John Grave House in Madison, CT. This will be an immersive production for a limited audience per performance.

Based on the popular Brothers Grimm fairytale and composed by Engelbert Humperdinck, Hansel and Gretel tells the story of two hungry children in search of adventure and sugary treats. When the brother and sister get lost in the woods, they stumble upon the enchanted Witch's House - and what they find inside is both extraordinary and terrifying. Only their bravery can help them escape the clutches of the evil Witch.

"A favorite amongst audiences both young and old, Hansel and Gretel delivers a powerful message of courage in the face of adversity," said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. "Featuring well-known characters and beautiful folk music-inspired melodies, the piece is very accessible. And, since we will be approaching Halloween, audiences can expect some scares and chills along the way."

Perhaps the most beloved opera of all time, Hansel and Gretel, which will be performed in English, serves as this season's emerging artists production and is suitable for all ages.

Enter an Enchanted Witch's Lair

Hansel and Gretel will be performed inside the over 300-year-old Deacon John Grave House. Audience members will begin their journey in a small front parlor that will double as the children's tenement home. During music known as the "Witch-ride," the audience will then follow Hansel and Gretel into the pitch-black forest, which will ultimately reveal itself to be the Witch's gingerbread house decorated with candy, cakes and cookies. Eating is definitely encouraged!

Audiences should beware, however, as they partake in the delicious sweets - as the Witch will soon begin to sing "Nibble, nibble, mousey; who's nibbling on my housey?" Unsuspecting guests could find themselves in the Witch's path and be pushed into the House's giant hearth stove, where they would be immediately transformed into gingerbread cookies.

The Grave House is climate-controlled and wheelchair accessible. Seating in each room is provided. A delicious Witch's Stew will be served prior to the performance and at intermission.

Hansel and Gretel features Allison Lindsay as Hansel, Sarah Himmelstein as Gretel, Carly Henderson as Mother, Jacob Boergesson as Father, Jessica Rost as the Dew Fairy and Felicia Baker as the Sandman, with Lindsay Botticello as the Witch. A Woman's Chorus will also be featured. Additionally, dancer Sarah Kennedy will appear as the Angel.

Marc Deaton directs, and the performance will be accompanied by piano.

The Deacon John Grave House is located at 581 Boston Post Road on Academy Street in Madison. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday matinee performances at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at madisonlyricstage.org or by calling 203-215-6329.

Madison Lyric Stage is a winner of a Broadwayworld Connecticut theater award for its 2017 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The 2019 season is supported in part by generous gifts from Guilford Savings Bank and the Maureen E. and Peter F. Dalton Fund of The Madison Foundation.

Madison Lyric Stage is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity and arts collective for the Shoreline of Connecticut. Its mission is to present affordable, professional-quality entertainment from the worlds of opera, musical theater and drama. Past productions include: A Little Night Music, Agnes of God, Blithe Spirit, Company, Evita, Godspell, Into the Woods, Jesus Christ Superstar, Macbeth, Of Mice and Men, Peter Grimes, Salome, The Glass Menagerie, The Turn of the Screw, and many others.

For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit madisonlyricstage.org.





