Lyric Opera of Kansas City Announces World Premiere of AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS

Live, socially - distant performances will take place Dec. 3 – 6 at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building.

Lyric Opera of Kansas City today announced an ALL NEW PRODUCTION, Amahl and the Night Visitors, as part of New Visions, Lyric Opera's revised innovative fall programming. Just in time for the holidays, these family-friendly performances will be held Dec. 3 through 6 at the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building (712 E. 18th St., East Crossroads, Kansas City, MO 64108).

A digital performance will be available for purchase in Nov. 23 and available for viewing starting Dec. 15. Please visit Opera of Kansas City Amahl and the Night Visitors for more information.

Full of delight, humor, and tenderness, Amahl and the Night Visitors is a true Christmas story for the whole family. Three traveling kings, following a star to Bethlehem, stop for the night at a humble home of a boy, Amahl, and his mother. As Amahl entertains the guests, he offers his own simple gift to the Christ child and learns the meaning of true generosity.

This all-new Lyric Opera production of Menotti's classic Christmas opera utilizes newly-created puppets, designed by Kansas City's legendary puppet master, Paul Mesner, brought to life by a team of puppeteers and live voices in a magical new setting as well as a new orchestral version, created especially for Lyric Opera.

Parents and educators will be pleased to learn that study guides and educational material are being developed and will be posted later this month. Please visit www.kcopera.org for more information.

Sandler stated, "One of the rare delights in creating a newly designed season was the opportunity to create an all - new production for the entire family. This has long been a dream of mine, to bring this charming, magical and beloved holiday opera not only to our current audiences but to welcome new families as well. Our hope is to help create new holiday traditions for the young and old alike for many years to come. We so look forward to welcoming you back."

ALL - NEW PRODUCTION and WORLD PREMIERE

Amahl and the Night Visitors

Music/Libretto by Gian Carlo Menotti

One act, approx. 50 - minute performance, sung in English

First performed live on national television on Dec. 24, 1951 as the debut production of the

Hallmark Hall of Fame series

Last performed at Lyric Opera of Kansas City in 1993

Appropriate for ages 7+.

Four limited- capacity performances at the Lyric Opera's Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building

(718 E. 18th Street, Crossroads District, Kansas City, MO 64108)

· Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

· Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

· Saturday, Dec. 5, 2 p.m.

· Sunday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m.

Cast and Artistic Team

Amahl: Holly Ladage*

The Mother: Kelly Morel

King Kaspar: Michael Wu

King Melchior: Daniel Belcher

King Balthazar: Scott Conner

A Page: Keith Klein*

Conductor: Piotr Wisniewski

Director : Shawna Lucey

Puppet Designer: Paul Mesner

Set Designer: Steven Kemp

Lighting Designer: Michael Clark

Costume Designer: Nancy Robinson

* Lyric Opera of Kansas City debut

Tickets

This will make a great holiday gift for the whole family. Gift certificates are available. Tickets are on sale NOW and cost $20 plus fees per person or $50 plus fees for a family group of four. Additional single tickets for the family group of four are available for $10 plus fees per person. Advance single tickets only.

All performances will have limited capacity and will be done in accordance with public health protocols. To maintain social distancing protocols, the audience will be required to wear masks and no walk - ups will be allowed. For the latest Lyric Opera COVID-19 health and safety plan, please visit https://kcopera.org/performances/health-and-safety-policies/. Due to limited capacity, tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Digital streaming performance will be available for purchase Nov. 23 and available for viewing starting Dec. 15. For more details, please call Ticketing and Patron Services at (816) 471-7344.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You