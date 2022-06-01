Line Up Announced For Savannah VOICE Festival's Tenth Anniversary Season

Themed "Voices from Beyond," the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) offers an impressive lineup for their highly anticipated 2022 10th Anniversary Season. Tickets are now on sale for the Festival which will be staged from Aug. 7 - 21, 2022, at a range of venues in Savannah, and will feature presentations from opera, musical theatre and popular song.

"Our tenth season in Savannah focuses on named productions with the highest caliber of artists," says SVF's Artistic Director, Jorge Parodi. "We also want to focus on ensuring that SAVANNAH OPERA becomes a recognized and important brand and an integral part of the hostess city's cultural offerings."

The celebratory tenth year centers around the ethereal double bill of commissioned Savannah operas, Alice Riley & Anna Hunter, two ghost operas by Michael Ching, along with Menotti's mystical opera, The Medium, and a tribute to Lerner & Loewe's Broadway classic Brigadoon and Gounod's Faust. These shows all have associations with ghosts and the afterlife, enchanted places and of course Faustian pacts with the devil, so they are set very much beyond the day-to-day world. SVF presents classical artists that not only shine in the operatic repertoire, but are able to display their versatility in many enchanting happenings throughout the two week Festival such as August 7's Swinging Into the Season with the Elite Party Band, Saturday morning Coffee Concerts at the Davenport House on August 13 and 20 and Be My Love starring Peter Lake as a tribute to Mario Lanza on August 17.

As part of its mission, SVF will undertake educational outreach and offers free masterclasses throughout the Festival as well as a free Sacred Concert on August 14. Collaborations are strong for the 10th anniversary Festival with events staged at the JEA, Morris Center, Davenport House, Asbury Memorial Church, Telfair Academy and First Baptist Church. Winner of the ATC's Milnes VOICE opera Award, Elizabeth Baldwin, appears in recital on August 10 and the Festival welcomes Frederica von Stade, 2022's Milnes VOICE award winner, for the gala concert and reception on August 20.

Chad Sonka, Executive Director of SVF, comments, "I am thrilled to be continuing the legacy of Sherrill Milnes and Maria Zouves with the tenth anniversary Festival. Our collaborative spirit and wonderful repertoire means that there is something for every music lover this summer and I am looking forward to the next ten years as we build the Festival."

Savannah VOICE Festival, while going live with indoor events, will continue to put COVID prevention protocols in place to protect artists and audience members. "We know that everyone is a little tired of taking precautions, but we also know that our fans will want to keep artists and themselves safe. Therefore, we want to reassure everybody that we will take appropriate precautions, whatever these may be at Festival time." states Maria Zouves, President of the Milnes VOICE Programs and co-founder of SVF.

In this 10th anniversary season, you will hear new artists, meet beloved opera legends and enjoy festival artists you know and love. All this happens within the historic city of Savannah, Georgia, with all its famous ghosts as the backdrop. Enter another realm with the 10th Season and don't miss a note!

For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes, other events and information, to become a VOICE member, or to purchase tickets please call 855.766.7372, email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.