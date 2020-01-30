Lincoln Center Announces 2020/21 Great Performers Season

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts today announced details of its 2020/21 Great Performers series. Now in its 55th year, the series is dedicated to presenting outstanding renowned and emerging artists from across the globe in the concert halls and theaters across the institution's iconic campus. The season features an array of the world's most accomplished and inventive orchestras, conductors, recitalists, and chamber ensembles, performing classical and bold, cutting-edge repertoire.

"The heart of Great Performers is inspiring concert experiences of masterworks and fresh discoveries from the past alongside imaginative new voices from our own time," said Jane Moss, Ehrenkranz Artistic Director of Lincoln Center. "From large symphonic works to intimate recitals with the world's most acclaimed virtuosos and ensembles, this season offers the singular beauty, transcendence, and connection that is unique to live performance. We invite you to join us. Let the noise recede and the music begin."

Highlights of the 2020/21 season include: Elektra in concert with Esa-Pekka Salonen and the Philharmonia Orchestra with an all-star cast including Iréne Theorin and Lise Davidsen; the New York premiere of Christopher Rouse's Sixth Symphony with Louis Langrée and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; the New York production premiere of Supernova, a fully-staged performance with Barbara Hannigan and Katia and Marielle Labèque; recitals by Lawrence Brownlee, Piotr Anderszewski, Paul Lewis, and Garrick Ohlsson and Kirill Gerstein on two pianos; and Bach's complete solo violin works with Julia Fischer.

The season also includes a specially curated series of chamber works, solo recitals, lectures, and film that celebrates the genius and inventiveness of Bach, performed by internationally renowned artists:

Pianist Francesco Tristano inventively transforms Bach's seminal Goldberg Variations into Goldberg City Variations, using technology that builds a projected digital city in real time;

Belgium's premier period orchestra and choir, Collegium Vocale Gent, performs Bach's shattering Mass in B minor under director Philippe Herreweghe with pre-concert lecture by Michael Marissen;

Bach Collegium Japan offers the universal favorite, Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben;

A marathon of Bach's complete sonatas and partitas for solo violin, performed on a single concert by Julia Fischer;

Piotr Anderszewski explores curated selections from Book II of Bach's quintessential Well-Tempered Clavier with pre-concert lecture by Ara Guzelimian;

Works by Bach and his eldest two sons are featured in a concert by violinist Richard Tognetti and his Australian Chamber Orchestra;

A documentary film entitled The Bach Cantata Pilgrimage, which showcases John Eliot Gardiner and the Monteverdi Choir in an extraordinary musical odyssey

Additional highlights of the season include three films honoring the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth, and performances by thrilling young artists bursting onto the scene such as Randall Goosby, Emmanuel Tjeknavorian, Jay Campbell, George Li, and saxophonist Jess Gillam.

Great Performers is one of many programs offered by Lincoln Center that annually activates the campus's indoor and outdoor spaces across a wide range of the performing arts. Additional presentations include the Mostly Mozart Festival, White Light Festival, American Songbook, Midsummer Night Swing, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, ongoing free performances at the David Rubenstein Atrium, and Live From Lincoln Center broadcasts that reach beyond the iconic campus. Lincoln Center also presents a myriad of education programs and presentations for families throughout the year.





