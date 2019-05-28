Laura Kaminsky-Mark Campbell-Kimberly Reed's AS ONE Opens This Thursday

New York City Opera's (under the direction of Michael Capasso, General Director) co-production of AS ONE will open this Thursday, May 30 at 8pm and run for four performances only through Thursday, June 6. The opera, a co-production with American Opera Projects and Kaufman Music Center, has music and was conceived by Laura Kaminsky, a libretto by Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, original film by Kimberly Reed, direction by Matt Gray, and will run at the Merkin Hall (129 West 67th Street).

In AS ONE two voices share the role of the sole transgender protagonist Hannah in this moving and often funny story that follows her journey to self-truth. With empathy and humor, AS ONE traces Hannah's experiences from her youth in a small town to her college years on the West Coast, and finally to Norway where she is surprised at what she learns about herself. The role of Hannah is performed in rotation by Blythe Gaissert & Michael Kelly and Briana Elyse Hunter & Jorell Williams.

Since its 2014 Brooklyn premiere by American Opera Projects, AS ONE has become the most produced opera in the U.S. and Canada written in the 21st century (Opera America Magazine). This New York City Opera co-production of AS ONE continues the company's annual Pride Series, following past seasons' productions of Péter Eötvös's Angels in America and Charles Wuorinen's Brokeback Mountain. It will be followed in June with the world premiere of Iain Bell's Stonewall, commissioned by New York City Opera which is producing it in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

AS ONE features set design by Ron Kadri, costume design by Barney Fitzgerald, and lighting design by Michael Baumgarten.

Tickets to AS ONE, priced from $30 - $95, are available at the Merkin Hall box office and at www.nycopera.com.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You