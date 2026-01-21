Julia Radosz To Star In Opera Orlando’s SILENT NIGHT At Steinmetz Hall

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera Orlando will present the Pulitzer Prize–winning opera SILENT NIGHT on February 6 and February 8 at Steinmetz Hall. The production will feature a cast led by Orlando native Julia Radosz, alongside several returning company artists.

Radosz will appear as Anna Sørensen, marking her return to Opera Orlando following her performance as Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni with the company in 2017. She is joined by Grammy Award–winning baritone Gabriel Preisser as Lt. Audebert and tenor Brendan J. Boyle as Nikolaus Sprink.

“I am elated that we have so many returning artists in this cast,” said Opera Orlando Artistic Director Grant Preisser, who also serves as stage director for the production. “With this being our 10th Anniversary season, having the opportunity to once again feature familiar voices feels particularly celebratory, along with telling a story that highlights the humanity which unites us all.”

Cast and Creative Team

The cast will also include Grammy Award–winning baritone Andrew Craig Brown as Lt. Horstmayer; tenor Alex Mansoori as Kronprinz; tenor Elijah William Brown as Jonathan Dale; 2025–26 Opera Orlando Studio Artist baritone Logan Tarwater as William Dale; bass Richard Crawley as Father Palmer; baritone Tony Potts as Lt. Gordon; baritone Brian James Myer as Ponchel; bass Nathan Stark as The French General; and 2025–26 Opera Orlando Studio Artist soprano Alexandra Kzeski as Madeleine, along with members of the Opera Orlando Chorus.

Robert Wood will conduct the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. Wood previously appeared with Opera Orlando as conductor for Lucia di Lammermoor.

Radosz, an alumna of Trinity Preparatory School in Winter Park, Florida, currently resides in Bratislava while maintaining a home in Orlando. Her recent engagements include Musetta and Mimì in La Bohème across Spain, France, and with First Coast Opera. Boyle returns to Orlando following appearances in the company’s 2025 Summer Concert Series and has previously performed with Wichita Grand Opera, Toledo Opera, and Gulfshore Opera. Gabriel Preisser, Opera Orlando’s general director since the company’s founding, recently made his Lincoln Center debut as bass soloist in Handel’s Messiah with the National Chorale.