Houston Grand Opera to Present MUSIC-STORIES-OPERA! In September 23 At Miller Outdoor Theatre

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Music-Stories-OPERA!, a free program for students and families, daily from Tuesday through Thursday, September 23 through 25, at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

The lively hour-long program invites students to step into the world of opera—not just as spectators, but as active participants. Through a mix of live performance, storytelling, and interactive games, they'll discover how singers use music and voice to express emotion and bring characters to life.

Audiences will enjoy selections from operas including Rossini's The Barber of Seville and the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, guess the languages of famous arias, and even help create a brand-new “mini-opera” on the spot. Designed to spark curiosity and creativity, the program aims to give young audiences a hands-on connection to the art form.

Tickets: These performances are non-ticketed. No tickets are necessary; no reservations can be made. As a courtesy to Miller Outdoor Theatre, please fill out the school group attendance form here. School groups can learn more about visiting Miller Outdoor Theatre here.