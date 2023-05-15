Houston Grand Opera To Hold Two Summer Camps For Students Grades 3-12

Company joins forces with community partners for Create an Opera and Art of Opera.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Metropolitan Opera Photo 1 Review Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Met
Review: Thar's Gold – DAS RHEINGOLD – at Atlanta Opera in Tomer Zvulun's Entry into 'T Photo 2 Review: Thar’s Gold – DAS RHEINGOLD – in Tomer Zvulun’s Entry into 'The Ring' at Atlanta Opera
Washington National Opera Reveals Two New Appointments Photo 3 Washington National Opera Reveals Two New Appointments
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Photo 4 VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) has opened registration for the company's two summer camps for students in grades 3-12. Participating campers will receive the valuable opportunity to develop their vocal and dramatic talents in a fun and supportive creative environment. As part of HGO's commitment to working with students and families to make high-level music education affordable for all, financial assistance is available.

CREATE AN OPERA

Campers (grades 3-8) will create their own original musical based on a children's book, which they will perform at the end of the weeklong camp. Presented in collaboration with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and pARTnerschools.

When: June 12-16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; final performance June 16

Where: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

Cost: $400 per student

ART OF OPERA

Campers (grades 9-12) will rehearse and perform a fully staged musical revue combining opera, art songs, and musical theater, to be presented at the end of the two-week camp. Presented in partnership with the American Festival for the Arts (AFA).

When: June 26-July 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mondays-Fridays (except July 4)
Where: Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts; final performance July 7 in the school's Denney Theater

Cost: $800 per student

For more information and to register, visit HGO.org/Community-and-Learning.

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (74 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. HGO contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

Houston Grand Opera has engaged with Houston's dynamic and diverse community through its Community and Learning initiatives since 2007. By providing authentic and enriching experiences through collaborative partnerships with schools, families, community organizations, and curious members of society, Community and Learning explores the intersection between the art of opera and the needs of the people HGO serves. Initiatives include developing new operatic works and conversations that resonate thematically with the Opera's audiences and, each season, offering popular, accessible programs like the Student Performance Series, Opera to Go!, and Storybook Opera in over 100 schools in Houston and throughout Texas.



RELATED STORIES - Opera

Wagners DER FLIEGENDE HOLLANDER to Return to the Met This Month Photo
Wagner's DER FLIEGENDE HOLLANDER to Return to the Met This Month

Wagner’s ghostly drama Der Fliegende Holländer returns to the Met for four performances, May 30–June 10.

Judith Lynn Stillman to Join Met Opera Baritone Will Liverman in Rhode Island Debut Photo
Judith Lynn Stillman to Join Met Opera Baritone Will Liverman in Rhode Island Debut

Rhode Island College's Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts will present ART SONG TO ARIA featuring RIC's Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman, pianist, with GRAMMY Award-winning, Metropolitan Opera superstar baritone Will Liverman in his first appearance in Rhode Island, on Sunday, June 4th at 3pm.

The Metropolitan Opera to Present Live Transmission of Ivo van Hove-Directed DON GIOVANNI Photo
The Metropolitan Opera to Present Live Transmission of Ivo van Hove-Directed DON GIOVANNI

The Metropolitan Opera will present a live transmission of Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove’s new production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni on Saturday, May 20, at 12:55PM ET as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

The Atlanta Opera Announces Teams For 96-HOUR OPERA PROJECT, June 9-12 Photo
The Atlanta Opera Announces Teams For 96-HOUR OPERA PROJECT, June 9-12

The Atlanta Opera has announced that five creative teams have been selected to participate in the second annual 96-Hour Opera Project, a composition competition and showcase that pairs composers and librettists to write ten-minute operas. Bringing their completed works to Atlanta, the teams will workshop and rehearse their productions over four days from June 9–12, with travel, housing, singers, pianists and rehearsal space provided.


More Hot Stories For You

Mozart's DON GIOVANNI Receives A New Production By Ivo Van Hove In His Met DebutMozart's DON GIOVANNI Receives A New Production By Ivo Van Hove In His Met Debut
Six Singers Named Winners of the 2023 Met Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont CompetitionSix Singers Named Winners of the 2023 Met Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition
Ten Singers Advance to Final Round of 2023 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition
On Site Opera Appoints Piper Gunnarson as Next General Director/CEOOn Site Opera Appoints Piper Gunnarson as Next General Director/CEO

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS