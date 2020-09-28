Houston Grand Opera Presents VINKENSPORT, OR THE FINCH OPERA On HGO Digital

Comedic chamber opera to be released this October.

On Friday, October 23, Houston Grand Opera presents Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera, a hilarious sendup of the little-known Belgian sport of professional finch-calling by composer David T. Little and librettist Royce Vavrek.

Conducted by HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers and co-directed by HGO Studio alumnus Ryan McKinny and General and Artistic Director of OPERA San Antonio E. Loren Meeker, this comic opera in one act is sure to delight audiences.

Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera, will be available to stream for free on HGO Digital for one month following release.

