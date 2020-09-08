Houston Grand Opera Presents 2020-2021 Studio Showcase

The Houston Grand Opera Studio presents its annual Studio Showcase on September 25 on HGO Digital.

Available on Marquee TV, the Showcase will feature a variety of scenes from history's most beloved operas from current HGO Studio Artists at the Wortham Theater Center. The 2020-21 HGO Studio features 11 artists: six first-year artists and five returning artists.

The Houston Grand Opera Studio is one of the most respected young artist programs in the country. For more than 40 years, it has served promising singers and pianist/coaches, providing a bridge between full-time training and full-fledged operatic careers. During a residency of up to three years, each performer receives customized training from an expert team while gaining invaluable performance experience at the highest level.

Participating HGO Studio artists include Lindsay Kate Brown, Blake Denson, Ricardo Garcia, Cory McGee, Raven McMillon, Alex Munger, Nicholas Newton, Sun-Ly Pierce, Bin Yu Sanford, William Guanbo Su, and Elena Villalón. Also featured is HGO Music Staff member Kevin miller. This year's program is directed by Kristine McIntyre.

Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. 7:30 p.m. CT. Stream for free through Marquee TV's website or app, or through Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and other platforms. Tariff: Free.

