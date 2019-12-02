HB Studio Presents Free Readings Of Jose Rivera's MARICELA DE LA LUZ LIGHTS UP THE WORLD

José Rivera's wild and fanciful holiday play Maricela De La Luz Lights the World, directed by David Deblinger, co-founder of the Labyrinth Theater Company and HB faculty member, follows the adventures of Maricela and her brother Riccardo as they save the world from weather catastrophe.

Rivera is a two-time Obie Award-winner and Oscar nominated playwright whose other works include the plays Marisol, References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot and Cloud Tectonics; and the screenplays for the films The Motorcycle Diaries and On the Road.

HB Playwrights Theatre, 124 Bank Street. Novenas for a Lost Hospital is a communal Village theater. Admission is free. Reservations can be made at hbstudioeventbrite.com.





