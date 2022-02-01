Francesco Demuro to Take Over as the Duke of Mantua in RIGOLETTO

Mexican tenor Javier Camarena has withdrawn from all Rigoletto performances. The role of the Duke of Mantua will be performed by Italian tenor Francesco Demuro.

Francesco Demuro made his Royal Opera debut as Rinuccio (Gianni Schicchi) in 2011 under the baton of Antonio Pappano and has since sung Alfredo Germont (La traviata) for The Royal Opera. He has previously performed in Rigoletto in Hamburg, at the Torre del Lago Festival, in Tokyo on tour with Milan's La Scala, at the Paris Opera, and the Arena di Verona.

The rest of the cast remains unchanged.

For more information visit: https://www.roh.org.uk/