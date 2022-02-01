Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Francesco Demuro to Take Over as the Duke of Mantua in RIGOLETTO

The rest of the cast remains unchanged.

Feb. 1, 2022  
Mexican tenor Javier Camarena has withdrawn from all Rigoletto performances. The role of the Duke of Mantua will be performed by Italian tenor Francesco Demuro.

Francesco Demuro made his Royal Opera debut as Rinuccio (Gianni Schicchi) in 2011 under the baton of Antonio Pappano and has since sung Alfredo Germont (La traviata) for The Royal Opera. He has previously performed in Rigoletto in Hamburg, at the Torre del Lago Festival, in Tokyo on tour with Milan's La Scala, at the Paris Opera, and the Arena di Verona.

For more information visit: https://www.roh.org.uk/


