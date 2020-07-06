Don't Miss These 10 Operas Streaming The Week of July 6

This week, you can stream opera productions from all over the world - from Cincinnati to New York to Barcelona, and more!

Check out these 10 operas that you don't want to miss this week.

Cincinnati Opera at 100 - Cincinnati Opera

Cincinnati Opera at 100 is an hour-long televised program commemorating Cincinnati Opera's centennial. Featuring insights from local and national opera experts and performances by artists from across the country, Cincinnati Opera at 100 premiered on CET 48.1 on Friday, July 3 at 9 p.m. EST. Additional airings will follow on CET Arts 48.3 through Tuesday, July 7.

https://www.cincinnatiopera.org/co-at-100

L'Orfeo - Nederlandse Reisopera

The story of Orpheus in the underworld is about all of us. We all have something of Orpheus in us. Who wouldn't want to turn back the clock every now and then and stick to the happiness of the past? That's why the Orpheus story has always inspired artists of all times. This was the starting point for director Monique Wagemakers in this new opera production.

https://reisopera.nl/producties/lorfeo/

Lawrence Brownlee Recital - Los Angeles Opera

One of the world's foremost tenors, Lawrence Brownlee, made his company debut as Tamino in The Magic Flute in 2013. He partners with pianist Myra Huang for a special online recital featuring bel canto arias and songs from Schubert to the present day, including one written for him: Tyshawn Sorey's "Inhale, Exhale."

https://LAOpera.org/AtHome

Songs of Love & Longing - Barcelona Festival of Song

To open the 16th Barcelona Festival of Song Patricia Caicedo and Nikos Stavlas present a recital of Latin American and Iberian art songs in Spanish, Catalan and Portuguese. The concert will be at the Sala de llevant at the Biblioteca de Catalunya in Barcelona and will be broadcasted live on the festival's site.

https://www.barcelonafestivalofsong.com/concerts/opening16bfos

Alzira - Teatro Digital

The work will start streaming on July 9, 2020, in a production from the Gran Teatro Nacional de Perú. The production, which was directed by Jean Pierre Gamarra, opened in 2018 and was a collaboration between the Gran Teatro Nacional with the Asociación Bibaína de Amigos de la Ópera in Spain, as well as the Opera Royal de Wallonie-Liège in Belgium.

https://www.teatromayor.org/teatro-digital/en-vivo

Mozart & Friends - little OPERA theatre of ny

MOZART & FRIENDS spotlights several arias from little OPERA's postponed production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's THE SHEPHERD KING in a newly commissioned singing translation from Mark Herman and Ronnie Apter, based upon the libretto by Pietro Metastasio, and additional music by Rameau, Handel, and Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

https://www.musae.me/lotny/experiences/779/mozart-%2526-friends

Eugene Onegin - Metropolitan Opera

The pain of unrequited love is portrayed unforgettably by two of today's greatest stars. Renée Fleming is musically and dramatically radiant as the shy Tatiana, who falls in love with the worldly Onegin, played with devastating charisma by Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Their mesmerizing vocalism and chemistry explode in one of opera's most heartbreaking final scenes. With Valery Gergiev on the podium conducting Tchaikovsky's passionate score, this performance is one for the ages.

https://www.metopera.org/season/on-demand/opera/?upc=811357011379

Celebrating the Summer Season - San Francisco Opera

Grab a glass of bubbly and tune in on July 10 at 7:30pm for a 90-minute evening of arias, interviews, and more with stars from the Summer 2020 Season hosted by Tad and Dianne Taube General Director Matthew Shilvock.

Featuring Caroline H. Hume Music Director Designate Eun Sun Kim, the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and Chorus, sopranos Michelle Bradley and Louise Alder, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński, tenor Russell Thomas, composer Mason Bates, and more!

https://sfopera.com/opera-is-on/celebrating-the-summer-season/

Eugene Brancoveanu in Recital - San José Opera

Featuring famed baritone Eugene Brancoveanu & resident conductor Christopher James Ray, this masterpiece of German lieder uses vivid, poetic imagery to weave an intimate, heart wrenching, tale of a poet's love - and the harrowing, emotionally cathartic journey he takes after that love's been lost.

https://www.operasj.org/dichterliebe/

Billy Budd - Des Moines Metro Opera

One of opera's most grandly scaled masterpieces, Benjamin Britten's Billy Budd tells the story of the persecution and destruction of a young sailor by a predatory master-at-arms. From rollicking sea shanties to bombastic choral episodes, Britten's searing opera roars to life in a spectacular, new production that transforms a British man o' war into a crucible for human faith and error.

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/productions/billybudd/

