Divaria Opera To Return To Bay Street With WE ARE CARMEN

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 8:00 pm, Bay Street Theater will present Divaria Opera's We Are Carmen (Somos Carmen), a powerful multidisciplinary performance celebrating the 150th anniversary of the premiere of Bizet's Carmen and its enduring influence on the music and dance of the Spanish-speaking world.

We Are Carmen blends opera, zarzuela, and dance into a vibrant evening of music and movement. Selections from Carmen are woven together with other works from Spain and Latin America, brought to life by the acclaimed Spanish mezzo-soprano Olivia Gomez, the Sol y Sombra Dance Company, and the New Asia Chamber Music Society, appearing for their sixth time at Bay Street Theater. The production embraces the concept that in Carmen, “all women are one woman, all at the same time,” with each role representing a facet of the same spirit.

Founded in 2011, Divaria Opera has become known for its inventive productions that make opera accessible to new audiences while supporting emerging artists. Their work has been seen across the United States and internationally, from Spain to Italy, and featured on television outlets including New York One and Spain's Popular TV. Their mission extends beyond the stage, bringing music to diverse communities and patients otherwise unable to experience live performance.

This tenth Bay Street appearance by Divaria Opera promises a thrilling evening that honors one of opera's most beloved masterpieces while exploring its legacy through new cultural lenses.