Cincinnati Opera to Present Opera In The Park in June

Cincinnati Opera will celebrate the kickoff of its 2024 Summer Festival with a free community concert in the heart of Over-the-Rhine.

On Sunday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m., Cincinnati Opera presents Opera in the Park, a free concert in Washington Park featuring a selection of opera and musical theater favorites performed by star singers from Cincinnati Opera's 2024 Summer Festival, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute. Guests who arrive early can also enjoy a free preview performance by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute, beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission to Opera in the Park is free and open to the public. Visit cincinnatiopera.org for more information.

Featured singers include cast members from the company's upcoming productions of Don Giovanni (June 13, 15), La Traviata (June 27, 28, 30), and Paul McCartney's Liverpool Oratorio (July 18, 20, 21, 25, 27): sopranos Jessica Faselt, Erin Keesy, and Heidi Middendorf, mezzo-soprano Taylor-Alexis Dupont, tenors Santiago Ballerini, Aaron Blake, and Demetrious Sampson, Jr., baritones Anthony Clark Evans, Thomas Dreeze, Elliot Madore, and Joseph Parrish, and bass Patrick Guetti.

Also featured are the Cincinnati Opera Chorus, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra led by conductors Alex Amsel and Kevin miller, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute. Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera, will emcee.

Just before Opera in the Park, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute will perform in Washington Park beginning at 6 p.m. Top high school brass players from around the region will join professionals from around the country to present arrangements of Cincinnati Opera-inspired music.

Attendees are invited to bring friends, families, and dogs--plus blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics–to enjoy this evening of opera under the stars. Concessions and food trucks will be available in and around Washington Park throughout the evening.

Admission and Information:

Free. Guests are encouraged to register in advance for weather alerts and event updates. To register, visit cincinnatiopera.org/opera-in-the-park.

