Cincinnati Opera Launches Free Ticket Initiative For Students In Grades 7–12

Cincinnati Opera has announced a new student access initiative designed to welcome and inspire the next generation of opera lovers. Thanks to a generous donation, students entering grades 7–12 (including 2025 high school graduates) are invited to attend select performances during the company's 2025 Summer Festival free of charge.

Eligible students may reserve up to two free tickets per person in any available seating area for the following performances at Music Hall:

Tosca

Music by Giacomo Puccini

Libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa

Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof

Music by Jerry Bock

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Book by Joseph Stein

Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 27 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved as follows:

Online at cincinnatiopera.org

By phone at 513-241-2742 (Monday–Friday, 12:00–5:00 p.m.)

In person at the Cincinnati Opera Box Office at Music Hall, 1243 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Free tickets are available for a limited time, so early purchase is encouraged. Proof of eligibility is required at the time of ticket pickup.

Expanded Access for All Audiences

In addition to the free ticket initiative for middle and high school students, Cincinnati Opera continues its commitment to accessibility with the following offers:

$16 Student Tickets:

All full-time students, including those in college and graduate school, may purchase up to two tickets for $16 each during the week of a performance, subject to availability. Students may purchase in person, online, or via phone, and a valid student ID is required for pickup.

Pay What You Wish Tickets:

Cincinnati Opera's recently launched Pay What You Wish (PWYW) program allows audience members to name their own ticket price for select performances. PWYW tickets are available starting at 12:01 a.m. the day of the show for select performances and continue until 5:00 p.m. Guests may purchase in person, online, or via phone and pay any price starting at $16 per ticket. (The recommended price is $55 per ticket.) There is a limit of four tickets per household.

For more information on these accessibility initiatives and how to order, visit cincinnatiopera.org/tickets/ways-to-save.

