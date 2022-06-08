Cincinnati Opera Kicks Off Its 2022 Summer Festival with Free Community Events This Weekend

Cincinnati Opera celebrates the kickoff of its 2022 Summer Festival with two free community events on Sunday, June 12.

First up is Opera for All, a lively open house at Music Hall (4-6 p.m.). Guests of all ages are invited to explore the historic venue and enjoy stage tours, costume displays, stagecraft demonstrations, strolling entertainment, and hands-on activities.

That evening, Cincinnati Opera will present Opera in the Park (7:30 p.m.), a free concert in Washington Park featuring a selection of opera and musical theater favorites performed by star singers from Cincinnati Opera's 2022 Summer Festival, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Guests who arrive early can also enjoy a free performance in Washington Park by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute (6 p.m.).

Admission to both Opera for All and Opera in the Park is free and open to the public. Visit cincinnatiopera.org for more information.

Opera for All

When: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Music Hall, 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati Opera presents Opera for All, a free open house at historic Music Hall. Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy stage tours, costume displays, stagecraft demonstrations, strolling entertainment, and hands-on activities. Food trucks and ice cream courtesy of Graeter's will also be on hand.

Admission: Free. For information, visit cincinnatiopera.org/opera-for-all or call 513-241-2742.

Opera in the Park

When: Sunday, June 12, 2022; 7:30 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1230 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati Opera presents Opera in the Park, a free concert of opera and musical theater favorites in Washington Park.

Featured singers include cast members from the company's upcoming productions of La Bohème (June 18, 23, 25) and The Pirates of Penzance (July 7, 8, 10): sopranos Talise Trevigne, Raven McMillon, Marlen Nahhas, and Amber Wagner, mezzo-soprano Jasmin White, tenors Ji-Min Park and Houston Tyrell, baritones Thomas Dreeze, Rodion Pogossov, and Ethan Vincent, bass-baritone André Courville, and bass Zachary James.

Also featured are the Cincinnati Opera Chorus, led by Chorus Master Henri Venanzi, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute. Conductors David Agler and Stephen Mulligan will lead the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera, will emcee.

Just before Opera in the Park, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Brass Institute will perform in Washington Park beginning at 6 p.m., presenting music spanning the Renaissance through the modern era.

Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the performance. Concessions and food trucks will be available in and around Washington Park throughout the evening.

Admission: Free. Guests are encouraged to register in advance for weather alerts and event updates. All registered attendees will also be entered in a drawing to win a prize package featuring Cincinnati Opera season tickets for two, valued at $580. To register, visit cincinnatiopera.org/opera-park-2022.

Opera in the Park is a part of the DBL Law OTR Performs series in Washington Park. Sponsored by DBL Law, GBBN Architects, and First Financial Bank, produced by 3CDC.