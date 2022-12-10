Cape Town Opera Announces 2023 Soloists at Zeitz Ocular

Cape Town Opera brought 2022 to a scintillating close and simultaneously launched the 2023 season on 9 December with a sparkling celebratory event at the sensational Zeitz MOCAA Ocular Lounge in Cape Town's Silo District.

In a year that began with COVID restrictions, the company remarkably delivered 97 performances, from mainstage productions to community concerts and opera for babies, and capped it by winning an International Opera Award for one of their educational programmes, Foundation Studio.

Managing Director Alex Gabriel thanked the Board of Directors, Cape Town Opera staff and contractors, funders and patrons for their support, while Artistic Director Magdalene Minnaar talked the invited guests through the 2023 seasons and also introduced the four new permanent Cape Town Opera Soloists - Brittany Smith, Nobulumko Mngxekeza, Lukhanyo Moyake and Conroy Scott, who performed before the delighted guests with Alex Gabriel at the piano.

Cape Town Opera is one of South Africa's largest permanent non-profit performing arts organisations and the only permanently active opera company on the African continent. The company prides itself on creating jobs in the industry, from singers to set builders, and developing the incredible talent that exists in every corner of South Africa. @capetownoperacompany on Instagram

