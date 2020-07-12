Cairo Opera House Re-Opens For Concert With Strict Safety Measures

According to CGTN, the Cairo Opera House held its first concert in four months. The concert had 400 patrons who adhered to strict social distancing and safety measures.

"The organization has been a success and all anti-coronavirus precautionary measures have been strictly implemented," Egyptian Culture Ministry spokesman Mohamed Mounir said.

The concert, which took place on Thursday, featured traditional Egyptian songs and music, with most band members wearing face masks.

Egypt has so far confirmed 79,254 COVID-19 cases, including 3,617 deaths and 22,753 recoveries.

