Bare Opera Presents a Livestream of EXERCISES ON THE PRESENCE OF ODRADEK
Exercises on The Presence of Odradek will be streamed on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 7PM EST.
Link: http://www.bareopera.org/odradek.
Playing with Kafka's text and with poems by Avot Yeshurun the work explores how art is able to give presence to an absence. Absences fill our world; ghosts of ancestors, secrets untold, and emotions too big for the conscious mind to process find in this performance a space to exist, without renouncing their absence-ness.
David Rosenmeyer created a piece for soprano, mezzo and tenor, a chamber orchestra and pre-recorded material. Improvisations by singers around the world and Lotte Lenya's telling of Kafka are combined with live performances in a beautiful and evocative score. Stage director and acclaimed mezzo-soprano Malena Dayen returns to Bare Opera after her last two sold-out productions - Piazzolla's Maria de Buenos Aires and Mozart's Don Giovanni - with another immersive production that challenges and expands the idea of what opera can be. Technology and video artist Sangmin Chae designed a show that allows the audience to see the artists perform live from home and at the same time feel as if they were onstage.