American Modern Opera Company to Present EL NINO: NATIVITY RECONSIDERED At Stanford Live

Join in on December 13, 2023, at 7:30 pm at Bing Concert Hall in Stanford, California.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Magical Realism of Daniel Catan's FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS Spellbinds Audience in Photo 1 Review: Magical Realism of Daniel Catan’s FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS Spellbinds Audience in Met Debut
Edith Piaf Biopic to Use AI to Recreate Her Voice & Image Photo 2 Edith Piaf Biopic to Use AI to Recreate Her Voice & Image
Review: DON GIOVANNI at Winter Opera Photo 3 Review: DON GIOVANNI at Winter Opera
Review: Edward Hopper Paintings Inspire LATER THE SAME EVENING by John Musto and Mark Camp Photo 4 Review: Hopper Paintings Inspire LATER THE SAME EVENING by John Musto and Mark Campbell at Juilliard

American Modern Opera Company to Present EL NINO: NATIVITY RECONSIDERED At Stanford Live

American Modern Opera Company (AMOC*) celebrates Latin American poets and the voices of women with its production of John Adams' El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered, a chamber-music arrangement with libretto by Peter Sellars and concept by AMOC* member Julia Bullock at the Bing Concert Hall at Stanford Live in Stanford, California on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered at Stanford Live

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen Street, Stanford, CA 94305

Tickets start at $55 are and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2279121®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flive.stanford.edu%2Fcalendar%2Fdecember-2023%2Fel-ni%25C3%25B1o-nativity-reconsidered?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered

Music by John Adams

Libretto compilation by Peter Sellars

Concept and musical selections by Julia Bullock

Musical Arrangement by Christian Reif

An AMOC* production

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered features AMOC* members soprano Julia Bullock, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, bass-baritone Davóne Tines, pianist Conor Hanick, percussionist Jonny Allen, violinists Miranda Cuckson and Keir GoGwilt, cellist Coleman Itzkoff, Doug Balliett on double bass, with special guest artists: contralto Jasmin White, violinists Miran Kim and Qianwan Shen, violists Zoë Martin-Doike and Carrie Frey,cellist Seth Parker Woods, double bass, Christopher Johnson, flutist Tod Brody, oboist Roni Gal-ed, clarinetist Gleb Kanasevich, bassoonist Alex Davis, horn player Priscilla Rinehart, keyboardist John Arida, and guitarist Jordan Dodson.

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered will be conducted by Christian Reif, who created the new arrangement and premiered the initial, distilled arrangement as part of Julia Bullock's residency at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where The New York Times called it "intimate, affecting and quietly rich with activism."

"When devising this distilled rendering of El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered, it was always with the hopeful intention to bring this music and poetry to as many people as possible. What a gorgeous opportunity to share the magnificence and magic of El Niño with more communities and individuals," said Bullock.

El Niño will continue touring around the United States, making stops at Opera Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska; Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut; and finally in New York, presented by The Cathedral of St. John the Divine as a new holiday tradition where they will be joined by New York guest musicians and The Choir of Trinity Wall Street.

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered at Opera Omaha

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Lied Education Center for the Arts, 2500 California Plz # 101, Omaha, NE 68178

Tickets start at $35 are and are available at

https://elnino.rsvpify.com/?securityToken=TQ0iF0tj8PBl4VRBzajGAZQ8J5fM9k2A

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered at Yale University Schwarzman Center / Commons

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm

168 Grove Street, New Haven, CT 06511

https://schwarzman.yale.edu/events/el-nino-nativity-reconsidered-american-modern-opera-company-amoc

El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered presented by The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, NYC

Featuring AMOC* with The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, conducted by Christian Reif

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 pm

1047 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025

Tickets are "Choose-What-You-Pay" (ranging from $5-125) and are available online at https://www.stjohndivine.org/calendar/44877/el-nino-nativity-reconsidered or in person at The Cathedral's box office.

"El Nino is one of my favorite pieces of music," said Bullock. "It's one of John and Peter's greatest collaborations."

"We believe that El Niño is a resonant part of the holiday canon and are thrilled to return to Stanford Live with it," said Courtenay Casey, Executive Director, American Modern Opera Company.

About AMOC*

AMOC* (American Modern Opera Company), founded in 2017 by Matthew Aucoin and Zack Winokur, builds and shares a body of collaborative work. As a group of dancers, singers, musicians, writers, directors, composers, choreographers, and producers united by a core set of values, AMOC* artists pool their resources to create new pathways that connect creators and audiences in surprising and visceral ways.

Our 2023/24 season proposes a dialogue between neglected histories and uncertain futures, from colonial legacies to today's climate crisis. With two significant world premieres, a US-tour launch, a new work in Paris, and our continued commitment to developing multidisciplinary works, this season showcases groundbreaking American artistry on an international scale. In December 2023, we celebrate Latin American poets and the voices of women with John Adams' El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered, a chamber music arrangement written specifically for AMOC*. El Niño will tour to Opera Omaha, Stanford Live, and Yale University before returning to The Cathedral of St. John the Divine for a second year. Spring 2024 also marks the world premiere of two AMOC* commissions: Music for New Bodies, composed by AMOC* Co-Founder Matthew Aucoin, is a staged song cycle based on recent poems by Jorie Graham. This new work, co-created with director Peter Sellars, explores humankind's impact on the planet and the presence of immense cycles beyond our control. The work premieres as a co-commission with DaCamera of Houston and Rice University on April 20th at Rice University's Shepherd School of Music. In June, Comet/Poppea, a co-production with Anthony Roth Costanzo, Cath Brittan, and The Industry debuts at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles. Conceived and directed by Yuval Sharon and composed by George Lewis, with a libretto by Douglas Kearney, Comet/Poppea juxtaposes W.E.B. DuBois' short story The Comet with Monteverdi's The Coronation of Poppea-framing both a rebuke of opera and a celebration of the form's radical potential.

Simultaneously, AMOC* continues developing new works, including a multidisciplinary triptych by artistic duo Gerard & Kelly combining music, dance, and film that focuses on Julius Eastman's life and legacy - in partnership with Los Angeles-based music collective, Wild Up. The first part of this triptych, Gay Guerrilla, premiered in July at the Centre Pompidou (Paris) in partnership with the Opéra national de Paris, & Compagnie, AMOC*, and Festival d'Aix-en-Provence, with the support of enoa and the Creative Europe program of the European Union.

More works will be announced later this season. For more information, visit runningamoc.org.




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
The Met to Kick Off The Holiday Season With Julie Taymors Family-Friendly Production Of TH Photo
The Met to Kick Off The Holiday Season With Julie Taymor's Family-Friendly Production Of THE MAGIC FLUTE

The Met kicks off the holiday season with Julie Taymor’s family-friendly production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute. Notable company role debuts and the annual Holiday Open House make this a must-see event for all ages.

2
Tulsa Opera Presents Benefit Concert Featuring Oklahomas Own Soprano Sarah Coburn Photo
Tulsa Opera Presents Benefit Concert Featuring Oklahoma's Own Soprano Sarah Coburn

Tulsa Opera presents a benefit concert featuring Oklahoma's own soprano Sarah Coburn. Tickets on sale now for 'Sarah Coburn: A Benefit Concert' on December 2nd at the Lorton Performance Center at the University of Tulsa. Celebrating Tulsa Opera's 75th anniversary, this special one-night performance will showcase Coburn's extraordinary talent accompanied by Tulsa Opera Principal Pianist Lyndon Meyer. Don't miss this unforgettable evening of classic opera selections.

3
Wagners TANNHAUSER to Return to The Met This Week Photo
Wagner's TANNHAUSER to Return to The Met This Week

Wagner’s Tannhäuser returns to the Met with soprano Elza van den Heever and tenor Andreas Schager making their Met role debuts as Elisabeth and Tannhäuser. Baritone Christian Gerhaher also makes his company debut in the role of Wolfram.

4
Teatro Grattacielo & Thessaloniki Concert Hall to Present G. Spontinis LA VESTALE, Cel Photo
Teatro Grattacielo & Thessaloniki Concert Hall to Present G. Spontini's LA VESTALE, Celebrating The Centenary Of Maria Callas

Teatro Grattacielo presents Gaspare Spontini's La Vestale at Thessaloniki Concert Hall, celebrating the centenary of Maria Callas.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera in Opera Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera
Carnegie Hall (11/29-11/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  