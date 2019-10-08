ARTE Opera Announces 2019/20 Season

After a successful first year, ARTE Opera embarks on its second season in October 2019. In cooperation with its partners, ARTE will be presenting outstanding productions from some of the best-known stages in Europe.

Each month, you can experience new productions - available throughout Europe as a live stream and as Video on Demand, and with subtitles in German, English, French, Italian, Polish and Spanish.

Enjoy the great classics of the repertoire, be moved by renowned artists and exciting new discoveries, and discover productions that will cause a stir in the international world of opera.

All the creativity of the European opera scene - now available at arte.tv/opera.

October 2019

15-10-2019 - 20.00 CET - LIVE

Giacomo Puccini - Turandot

Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona

Conductor - Josep Pons

Director - Franc Aleu

With Iréne Theorin, Alexander Vinogradov, Jorge de León, Ermonela Jaho

November 2019

15-11-2019 - 20.00 CET

Astor Piazzolla - María de Buenos Aires

Opéra national du Rhin, Strasbourg

Conductor - Nicolas Agullo

Director and choreography - Matias Tripodi

With Ana Karina Rossi, Stefan Sbonnik, Alejandro Guyot

29-11-2019 - 20.00 CET

Karlheinz Stockhausen - Aus Licht

De Nationale Opera, Amsterdam

Conductor - Kathinka Pasveer

Director - Pierre Audi

With Netherlands Chamber Choir, Cappella Amsterdam, Nationaal Kinderkoor, Nationaal Vrouwen Jeugdkoor, Nationaal Gemengd Jeugdkoor

December 2019

01-12-2019 - 20.00 CET

Giuseppe Verdi - La Traviata

Teatro Real, Madrid

Conductor - Renato Palumbo

Director - David McVicar

With Ermonela Jaho, Francesco Demuro, Juan Jesús Rodríguez, Marifé Nogales

January 2020

19-01-2020 - 18.00 CET - LIVE

Giuseppe Verdi - Falstaff

Hamburg State Opera

Conductor - Axel Kober

Director - Calixto Bieito

With Ambrogio Maestri, Oleksiy Palchykov, Jürgen Sacher, Tigran Martirossian

February 2020

01-02-2020 - LIVE

Ludwig van Beethoven - Leonore (Fidelio)

Vienna State Opera

Conductor - Tomáš Netopil

Director - Amélie Niermeyer

With Jennifer Davis, Benjamin Bruns, Yvonne Gebauer, Tobias Kehrer

March 2020

04-03-2020 - 19.00 CET - LIVE

Bedřich Smetana - Dalibor

Národní divadlo, Prague

Conductor - Jaroslav Kyzlink

Director - Jiří Nekvasil

With Adam Plachetka, Peter Berger, Jiří Brückler, Dana Burešová

April 2020

Leoš Janáček / Annelies Van Parys - Diary of One Who Disappeared

Armel Opera Festival, Budapest

Director - Ivo van Hove

Piano - Jonathan Ware

With Marie Hamard, Andrew Dickinson, Wim van der Grijn

May 2020

Giuseppe Verdi - Don Carlo

Semperoper Dresden

Conductor - Christian Thielemann

Director - Vera Nemirova

With Ildar Abdrazakov, Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazov, Ekaterina Semenchuk, Franco Vassallo

June 2020

Christoph Willibald Gluck - Alceste

Bavarian State Opera, Munich

Conductor - Antonello Manacorda

Director - Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui

With Dorothea Röschmann, Charles Castronovo, Michael Nagy, Noa Beinart





