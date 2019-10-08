ARTE Opera Announces 2019/20 Season
After a successful first year, ARTE Opera embarks on its second season in October 2019. In cooperation with its partners, ARTE will be presenting outstanding productions from some of the best-known stages in Europe.
Each month, you can experience new productions - available throughout Europe as a live stream and as Video on Demand, and with subtitles in German, English, French, Italian, Polish and Spanish.
Enjoy the great classics of the repertoire, be moved by renowned artists and exciting new discoveries, and discover productions that will cause a stir in the international world of opera.
All the creativity of the European opera scene - now available at arte.tv/opera.
October 2019
15-10-2019 - 20.00 CET - LIVE
Giacomo Puccini - Turandot
Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona
Conductor - Josep Pons
Director - Franc Aleu
With Iréne Theorin, Alexander Vinogradov, Jorge de León, Ermonela Jaho
November 2019
15-11-2019 - 20.00 CET
Astor Piazzolla - María de Buenos Aires
Opéra national du Rhin, Strasbourg
Conductor - Nicolas Agullo
Director and choreography - Matias Tripodi
With Ana Karina Rossi, Stefan Sbonnik, Alejandro Guyot
29-11-2019 - 20.00 CET
Karlheinz Stockhausen - Aus Licht
De Nationale Opera, Amsterdam
Conductor - Kathinka Pasveer
Director - Pierre Audi
With Netherlands Chamber Choir, Cappella Amsterdam, Nationaal Kinderkoor, Nationaal Vrouwen Jeugdkoor, Nationaal Gemengd Jeugdkoor
December 2019
01-12-2019 - 20.00 CET
Giuseppe Verdi - La Traviata
Teatro Real, Madrid
Conductor - Renato Palumbo
Director - David McVicar
With Ermonela Jaho, Francesco Demuro, Juan Jesús Rodríguez, Marifé Nogales
January 2020
19-01-2020 - 18.00 CET - LIVE
Giuseppe Verdi - Falstaff
Hamburg State Opera
Conductor - Axel Kober
Director - Calixto Bieito
With Ambrogio Maestri, Oleksiy Palchykov, Jürgen Sacher, Tigran Martirossian
February 2020
01-02-2020 - LIVE
Ludwig van Beethoven - Leonore (Fidelio)
Vienna State Opera
Conductor - Tomáš Netopil
Director - Amélie Niermeyer
With Jennifer Davis, Benjamin Bruns, Yvonne Gebauer, Tobias Kehrer
March 2020
04-03-2020 - 19.00 CET - LIVE
Bedřich Smetana - Dalibor
Národní divadlo, Prague
Conductor - Jaroslav Kyzlink
Director - Jiří Nekvasil
With Adam Plachetka, Peter Berger, Jiří Brückler, Dana Burešová
April 2020
Leoš Janáček / Annelies Van Parys - Diary of One Who Disappeared
Armel Opera Festival, Budapest
Director - Ivo van Hove
Piano - Jonathan Ware
With Marie Hamard, Andrew Dickinson, Wim van der Grijn
May 2020
Giuseppe Verdi - Don Carlo
Semperoper Dresden
Conductor - Christian Thielemann
Director - Vera Nemirova
With Ildar Abdrazakov, Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazov, Ekaterina Semenchuk, Franco Vassallo
June 2020
Christoph Willibald Gluck - Alceste
Bavarian State Opera, Munich
Conductor - Antonello Manacorda
Director - Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui
With Dorothea Röschmann, Charles Castronovo, Michael Nagy, Noa Beinart