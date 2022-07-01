sadeyes Releases Lofi EP 'downpour II'

Portland, Oregon based artist sadeyes drops a new EP titled 'downpour II' via Epitaph Records. The prolific emo rapper/producer is on a roll, having just released another EP 'grim' and debut album 'monarch' earlier this year.

Using his creativity as an outlet to muse on love and the universal struggle of mental health, his signature sadboi feels run throughout the 5 track EP. Co-produced with BOYFIFTY, the songs all lead with a distant sounding guitar before transforming into atmospheric lo-fi beats.

sadeyes (Nate Lewis) pushes the envelope as an artist, drawing from alternative, emo rap and hyperpop to sonically represent his truth. Channeling the versatility of the human experience, Lewis' confessional lyricism, haunting metaphors and lo-fi production embody a vulnerability that's universally relatable.

Since his start in 2017, sadeyes has released a carefully crafted catalog of over two dozen singles, three EPs and an album. As his name might suggest, sadeyes' lyrics draw deeply from his personal experience with all facets of human emotion-and the trek he's had that inspires his storytelling.

Love, heartbreak, personal loss, and reprieve of mental health are themes common throughout his songs. Over the course of his career, sadeyes amassed over 140M+ streams, 820k+ monthly listeners, and an assiduous fanbase that proliferates with each release.

Listen to the new EP here: