messier Release Song & Music Video for 'Pollyanna'

Finnish indie rock band, messier, have released a new song and music video for "Pollyanna". The video debuted yesterday on Substream Magazine and can be seen on YouTube below.

"Pollyanna was probably the first time we explored our more mellow and nuanced side of our writing," says singer/guitarist Lauri Huumonen. "It's a very dear song to us and for what it's worth it seems to be bit of a crowd favorite as well!"

Last month the band announced their signing to SideOneDummy Records and released the song and music video for "Salt Water Flush", which can be heard here: www.messierband.com/saltwaterflush

Beauty and anger. Hope and despair. Tension and release. For messier, it's all about balance. "Having that full range of dynamics is really important to us," continues Huumonen. "Loud and soft, light and dark; songs need to have a little bit of everything in order to feel human."

Though Huumonen and his bandmates-bassist Antti Orajärvi and drummer Kristian

Jokilahti-grew up in northern Finland, all three developed a passion for American and

British music from an early age. The trio's songs walk a tightrope between gritty aggression and delicate sensitivity, tackling disappointment and disillusionment with sharp insight and sardonic wit, and their performances are similarly bold and unpredictable, oscillating between moments of raucous chaos and reflective tranquility.

"We never expected to be announcing such great news when we started out three years ago!," says the band in a joint statement. "We are very honored to be the first Finnish band to sign with SideOneDummy Records. It's so exciting to join the record label who have worked with artists that have meant so much to us personally and as a band."

More music and announcements to come.

Listen here: