mau5trap Announces REZZ & deadmau5' New Single 'Hypnocurrency'

Two of the most commanding producers in electronic music REZZ and deadmau5 are coming together for the release of their new single "Hypnocurrency." Set for release this Friday, April 23 on mau5trap, this is the collaboration track that has had the electronic dance music community buzzing about for quite some time.

REZZ & deadmau5' "Hypnocurrency" is an expressive instrumental bringing together the unique studio production they are both known for - REZZ with her sharp balance between bass-heavy and minimal tech compositions with menacing tones and deadmau5 with his knack for creating haunting soundscapes. Fans were offered an early listen in early March when the two artists were in the studio via REZZ' twitter.

Alongside the release of "Hypnocurrency," deadmau5 and REZZ are offering fans a cryptoverse experience with the "Hypnocurrency" NFT drop. Tomorrow, April 20 starting at 3:30pm PT fans can log on to Hypnocurrency by mau5trap - MakersPlace Drops for the opportunity to obtain one of four custom pieces (one of one and three open editions), each designed by deadmau5 and featuring a cut of "Hypnocurrency" music.

Pre-save REZZ & deadmau5' "Hypnocurrency" now here.