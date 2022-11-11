half•alive Release New Single 'High Up'

Long Beach based trio half•alive release their new single "High Up" along with the music video via RCA Records. "High Up" was co-produced with Ethan Gruska and the music video is co-directed by Kevin Clark (Finneas, Son Little) and half•alive's Josh Taylor.

"High Up" follows the band's latest offering and lead single "Did I Make You Up?" which came alongside the beautiful music video that returned to the familiar half•alive choreographed dance and one-take style.

Both tracks are featured on the band's forthcoming sophomore album Conditions Of A Punk which will be released on December 2. Through a collection of 18 tracks, this new body of work explores the breaking and mending of a heart, the realigning of a soul. Conditions Of A Punk embodies the band at their most vulnerable and most mature musically. Pre-order HERE.

Josh Taylor from half•alive says, ""High Up" is a love song about killing the projected idea of love in exchange for what it actually is. throughout the song i'm speaking to Love as a person, as if its going to kill the current idea of what i thought Love to be.."behind your back a cold surprise in favor of the 3rd degree. i took a breath & took the knife, no i won't defend the killer in me."

"I co-directed the video alongside my new friend Kevin Clark. Within 10 minutes of first meeting each other, we already had the concept for the video..both of us feeling drawn to the visual of a car driving through rain soaked streets in the middle of LA. like a downpour of emotion, flooding the streets of my mind, begging me to react to it...within 2 weeks we were on set watching a rain machine dump water on my 1980s Mercedes as 30 friends of mine run circles around it. somehow i convinced them it would be a good time. everyone got soaked. the film was accomplished. high fives & smiles all around."

Watch the new music video here: