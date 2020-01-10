gnash Releases New Song 'hungover & i miss u'

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer gnash is entering the new year with a sobering new single titled "hungover & i miss u" - listen below!

As his first release of 2020, the new song is locked in to appear on the Los Angeles native's forthcoming EP.

"hungover & i miss u" arrives almost exactly a year after gnash released his full-length debut album, we, via Atlantic Records featuring the 4X RIAA-certified platinum single "i hate u, i love u (feat. Olivia O'Brien)" which spent an astounding 39 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #10.

Prior to "hungover & i miss u" gnash wrapped the last quarter of 2019 with his previous single, "forgive," co-written by Luke Hemmings as well as Sierra Deaton of Alex & Sierra.

In addition to his recorded music, gnash teamed up with singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy for a co-headlining Armed Force Entertainment Tour for United States troops stationed throughout Japan and also appeared in an LGBTQ+ rights PSA by the Ad Council for their Beyond I Do campaign.

gnash is a multi-platinum and Billboard chart topping singer, songwriter, and producer. A Los Angeles native, gnash stepped into the national spotlight in 2016, with his 4X platinum breakthrough hit "i hate u, i love u," which spent an impressive 39 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, peaking at #10. The single also landed at #5 on the top 40 radio chart and has to date accumulated over 1 billion audio streams, and 500 million YouTube views. The track was included on his third EP, us, which released in March of 2016, following his two previous EPs, March 2015's debut u, and the December 2015 follow up, me. It was also included in his full-length debut album, we. In October 2016, gnash was featured on acclaimed singer, songwriter MAX's 2016 2X platinum breakthrough hit "Lights Down Low," which has 300M+ streams and made the top 10 at Top 40 Radio. gnash has performed on The TODAY Show, as well as, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and has been featured in numerous high-profile publications including Billboard, Vogue, Nylon, The New York Times and Teen Vogue, in addition to countless others. A strong advocate for mental health, gnash has been open about his struggles and has publicly acknowledged the benefits therapy has had on his life. gnash uses his story to show fans that its ok to have feelings, and through his music, has encouraged people to find their own unique way to express them. gnash hit the road in early 2019 for his "the broken hearts club" tour with the final leg of the 40-date trek concluding in early July.





