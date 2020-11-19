globalFEST Announces 2021 Edition in Collaboration with NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts

Long-running and widely influential New York music festival, globalFEST, has announced dates for its 17th edition set for January 11 - 14, 2021.



Facing dual challenges of the pandemic, along with hardening of international borders, globalFEST will, for the first time, team with NPR Music's Tiny Desk concerts to present exclusive video performances by 16 artists via NPR Music's digital platforms, in a series entitled NPR Music's Tiny Desk meets globalFEST. Featuring 12 new artists, as well as 4 yet to be announced globalFEST alums, the four night series will be hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo, who performed at the inaugural edition of globalFEST in 2004. Watch the premiere January 11 at 8pm EST on NPR Music's YouTube page.



globalFEST's joyous gatherings have seen artists from around the world gain footholds with U.S. audiences and enhance their ability to tour professionally around the world. Notable artists that first gained notoriety performing at the festival include Rokia Traoré, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Antibalas, Mariza, DakhaBrakha, Red Baraat and others. The festival has also paved the way for several other festivals all of which coalesced around the theme of blending audiences of performing arts industry decision makers and fans in the same venues coinciding with the annual APAP and ISPA conferences, such as Winter Jazzfest, Under the Radar and Prototype, to name a few. These events have now coalesced under an umbrella initiative known as JanArtsNYC, presented in partnership with the New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.



"globalFEST was founded in the early 2000's as xenophobia was rising post 9-11," says co-directors Bill Bragin, Isabel Soffer, and Shanta Thake. "We've always had to contend with the vagaries of visa policy, and the fact that presenters in the U.S. and artists from abroad need to work against bureaucratic and financial obstacles in order to share their art for the benefit of American audiences. It's more urgent than ever to push to retain global perspectives amidst an increasingly isolationist world, where the pandemic is just another obstacle that makes our collective work harder. With Tiny Desk meets globalFEST scheduled for the week before the inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, this is a perfect opportunity to celebrate cultural diversity and our global interconnectedness."



"Since the early 2000s, globalFEST has been my high point for uncovering new music from around the world. The annual NYC gathering inspired me to bring many of my discoveries to the Tiny Desk," said Bob Boilen, creator of NPR Music's Tiny Desk series. "Korea's SsingSsing, the Palestinian electronics of 47Soul, and Jamaica's Brushy One String have been a few stellar discoveries. And though we can't gather together in a club this year, I'm thrilled that team globalFEST will bring new remarkable talents to our Tiny Desk (home) concert series, and we can all celebrate the joys of these expansive talents together."



Since the launch of the Tiny Desk concert series in 2008, more than 900 performances have been recorded at the Tiny Desk - Bob Boilen's festive workspace at NPR headquarters - which is adorned with years of music mementos and memorabilia. Tiny Desk concerts attract more than 7.5 million viewers each month and continue to unify a passionate community around the love of music discovery. The series has provided a unique stage for artists across genres and at every phase of their careers. In response to social distancing measures, the series has pivoted to Tiny Desk (home) concerts. It's the same stripped-down sets in an intimate setting that provides a unique glimpse into the creative space of artists.

Tiny Desk meets globalFEST confirmed 2021 performers include:



Aditya Prakash Ensemble - CA, USA | India

Dedicated Men of Zion - NC, USA

Edwin Perez - PA, USA

Elisapie - Nunavik | Montreal, Canada

Hit La Rosa - Peru

Labess - Algeria | Canada

Minyo Crusaders - Japan

Natu Camara - Guinea | NY, USA

Nora Brown - NY, USA

Rachele Andrioli - Southern Italy

Sofia Rei - NY, USA

Vox Sambou - Haiti | Canada

