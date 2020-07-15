flor Releases REIMAGINED PT 2

Los Angeles, CA alt-pop band flor has returned with reimagined pt 2, a collection of stripped-back recordings of ley lines opener "white noise" and come out. you're hiding track "unsaid". reimagined pt 2 is available to stream and download starting today HERE via Fueled By Ramen. flor has also shared an accompanying visual for the songs, featuring footage captured by the band and fans on their headline tour earlier this year.

"I started playing 'white noise' every time we bumped into a piano on tour earlier this year. I wanted to dive even deeper into the vulnerability and emotion in this song, and the piano was the perfect instrument to convey those feelings," shared flor's Zach Grace. "When we dove into 'unsaid', I wanted to be transported back to high school when we were just cluelessly writing songs in McKinley's garage. We limited ourselves to just the instruments we had on hand to capture the joy and excitement of new found creativity and exploration."

reimagined pt 2 follows flor's reimagined EP, which was released in February and features stripped-back recordings tracks "warm blood" and "slow motion", and a cover of Coldplay's "yellow" featuring labelmates Misterwives. Upon its release, Billboard premiered a music video "yellow". The clip pays homage to the original track's iconic 2000 music video, and stars flor singer/guitarist Zach Grace alongside Misterwives vocalist Mandy Lee. Watch it HERE.

flor's sophomore full-length ley lines was released in September, 2019, and is available physically and digitally HERE via Fueled By Ramen. Singles including "slow motion" and "dancing around" received praise from Nylon, Ones to Watch, and Earmilk, and were prominently featured on playlists including Today In Music on Apple Music, Brand New Music on Amazon Music, and New Music Friday on Spotify. ley lines was co-produced by singer/guitarist Zach Grace and bassist Dylan Bauld in Bauld's home studio in Los Angeles, over several writing sessions with guitarist McKinley Kitts and drummer Kyle Hill.

In March, flor wrapped their second US headline tour in support of ley lines. The trek followed the band's massive Ones To Watch Presents: flor North American tour, which saw them perform their largest sold-out headline shows to date. flor has previously supported Paramore, Hayley Kiyoko, Walk The Moon, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness on the road.

Be on the lookout for more from flor soon.

