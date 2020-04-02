elrow Unveil Full Home Sessions Programme, Featuring Mele, Yousef, Dennis Cruz & More

As everyone adjusts to this 'new normal', elrow wants to bring the magic directly into the homes of their fans around the world.

Having partied with Desperados since 2016, they've shared the same passion from the beginning, which is to create the unexpected for partygoers around the world. By teaming up on these virtual sessions, elrow are able to continue to deliver unforgettable experiences to keep the party going for fans as they adjust to their new way of life.

After seeing the international success of elrow's live sessions converted to a live program format with its resident artists as protagonists, the Barcelona entertainment company, together with Desperados as the main collaborator, have announced their agenda for next month of April.

This agenda is loaded with exceptional talent consisting of international artists such as Technasia, Manu González, Marco Faraone, Fer BR, Yousef, Mele, Dennis Cruz and Rafa Barrios.

The premiere will be next Sunday, April 5 from 3:00 p.m. GMT - presented by MC Technasia accompanied by Ibizan Manu Gonzalez.

The next artists to go through the Home Sessions will be Italian producer Marco Faraone accompanied by the head of Uncage FER BR label. They'll be joined by UK legend's Yousef and Melé; and finally, Dennis Cruz from Madrid in collaboration with the young Sevillian producer Rafa Barrios.

This completes a busy schedule for elbow's Sundays in April to dance from home and enjoy some of the of the best live streamed sets around from the cream of international artists.

And in case you miss it, elrow and their digital collaborators will share the sessions in full through the following official channels on Facebook and Instagram.

If, after the session, you also want to become an artist of elrow, try doing the Challenge that they have launched on TikTok called #Showencasa and show them your DJ skills - have fun with it!

FULL LISTINGS

SUNDAY 5TH APRIL

TECHNASIA

MANU GONZALEZ

+

SUNDAY 12TH APRIL

MARCO FARONE

FER BR

+

SUNDAY 19TH APRIL

YOUSEF

MELE

+

SUNDAY 26TH APRIL

DENNIS CRUZ

RAFA BARRIOS





Related Articles View More Music Stories