eleven7four Share 'Stupid Crazy' Visual

Their Debut Album Release Has Been Moved

New Zealand-via-Zimbabwe brothers eleven7four have moved their debut album, What's The 1174? (Side 1) originally scheduled for June 19 due to Covid-19 and an upcoming local tour. The album will be released via Step 11 Records / Universal Music Group New Zealand at a later time. More info to be announced.

Today, the band shares the visualizer for their latest song, "Stupid Crazy" - watch/share here. The brothers share, "'Stupid Crazy' is the moment we step foot off the plane straight to the party, leave everything you know at the door. DON'T overthink or make it harder than it has to be just live in the moment. go stupid go crazy it doesn't have to make sense just stick to the basics!"

Shingi and Muche Murare hail from Harare, Zimbabwe, moved to East Auckland, New Zealand 18 years ago. In a moment that could only be described as fate, Shingi and Muche bumped into Grammy-nominated songwriter Tayla Parx (Ariana Grande, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco) at a summer festival last year in New Zealand, and instant chemistry formed. eleven7four traveled to the US for the first time to begin recording What's The 1174? (Side 1). They co-wrote the pop/hip-hop 7-track album with Tayla Parx and recorded it at Grey Noise Studios in New York City.

Twins and musical partners, Shingi and Muche Murare spent the first six years of their lives in the tough political climate in Zimbabwe. The country's economy was steadily deteriorating, living standards were very poor, and unemployment was at an all-time high. Not the ideal place to raise five children, so THE FAMILY made a move to New Zealand.

Once in NZ, the brothers only cared about two things-skateboarding and writing music. Now officially named eleven7four, they hit the music scene full steam and spent many nights out doing what they do best... schmoozing with fans and smashing live appearances!

Photo credit: Harry Burt

