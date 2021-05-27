ICYMI.. watch dodie performs "Hate Myself" on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "Hate Myself" is taken from dodie's debut album Build A Problem out now via her label doddleoddle. The album includes the singles 'I Kissed Someone (It Wasn't You'), 'Hate Myself' and 'Cool Girl' and is available to buy in CD, vinyl, deluxe CD, deluxe vinyl and cassette formats.

"Build a problem" is a line pulled directly from 'Hate Myself'. dodie found herself with a bit of a problem because she'd already named her previous EP, 2019's top 5 Human, and the songs she found herself writing for the album really added up to the same idea; the flawed, emotionally erratic, wondrously complex conundrum that is being alive - and Human was taken. But this line seemed to add up to a similar concept; the moments and actions in life that build within us all problems that we don't even realise we have until we look back and go, "Ohhhh, that's where that came from." dodie, whose past is still infiltrating her present and her future, explores all of this and more on her musically ambitious and dreamily intimate record named - what else? - Build A Problem.

At just 25, dodie has already done a lot of living. Some of that has played out online as she made a name for herself as a singer and writer, amassing millions of fans with her disarmingly honest videos and affecting, intimate singing style. She has scored two top-ten EPs, headlined and sold out London's Roundhouse, and the Hollywood Palladium and New York's Terminal 5, and become an ambassador for Depersonalisation charity Unreal. It's hard to believe only now is she releasing her debut album.

She wrote most of the songs on the album over the past two years. "I think I was going through a crisis actually," she says now. "I was very unsure of who I was and I was trying to figure it out in music. So I think it's quite unstable of an album - but it's definitely honest."

Though the themes are very heavy and the music is at times painful, Build A Problem is not a difficult album to listen to. The way that dodie crafts songs means she is meticulous about what she puts into a piece; she's not a throw it all at the wall and see what sticks kind of songwriter. There is a vein of hope running through the record, a way of dealing with the hard emotions at play. "It sounds so lame," she says of what she wants the album to achieve, "But what I really hope for is understanding. I would love people, whoever they are to listen to this album and be like, I get it. I relate to this."

"I'd like people to come away from this album knowing what I can do" she says. A single listen to Build A Problem shows she has matured into an exceptional musician, using ancient modes, writing complex string arrangements and imbuing each song with a sense of charming intimacy.

By her own admission, dodie may be a work in progress; problems have been built, mistakes have been made, but with Build A Problem, she's proven that she is an artist for the ages.