davvn Reveals Genre-Bending Single 'mixed signals'

Genre-bending duo davvn are back with their first single of 2021, 'mixed signals.' An anthem for all the lovers struggling in the digital age, 'mixed signals' is a soaring blend of pop and electronic music with indie rock elements sprinkled throughout. Featuring vocals from both McCall Bliss of davvn and budding artist Chillary, 'mixed signals' is available now across streaming platforms.

Up-and-coming duo davvn are at their best when drawing inspirations from several genres simultaneously, a strength evidently apparent on 'mixed signals.' The new single opens on a delicate guitar riff before incorporating trap-inspired percussion. Slowly ramping up the track's energy, the intro's guitar work gets heavier and heavier, reaching a boiling point at the effervescent chorus complete with double-time drums. Meanwhile, vocalists McCall Bliss (davvn) and Chillary trade-off sharing their inner fears and self-doubts brought on by maintaining a relationship in the age of digital communication. Cleverly mirroring the track's title, 'mixed signals' features confused and distraught lyricism over an exhilarating instrumental, creating a bit of a 'mixed signal' for the listener as well.



Boston-based duo davvn (pronounced "dawn") have been consistently honing their signature style over the past few years, creating nostalgic indie-pop with darker electronic sensibilities. Inspired by the likes of Oh Wonder, Halsey, and Sasha Sloan, their unique sound incorporates both organic and electronic elements from a range of genres, layering catchy pop-punk and r&b inspired hooks over evocative soundscapes. Mike Nuzzolo and McCall Bliss bonded over a shared interest in 2000's pop-punk music and software engineering. Since their inaugural release in 2017, the duo has constantly pushed their sound into new horizons, tackling everything from future bass to downtempo indie groovers.



Chillary is a lifelong hobbyist of music, who recently decided to take the leap to professional recording artist. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Blink 182, Oliver Tree, Lil Peep, and more, Chillary is a versatile vocalist who can adapt his sound to pop, indie or rock-rap instrumentals. With a keen passion for singing and songwriting, Chillary co-wrote 'mixed signals' with davvn as his first collaborative track.



Serving as another dazzling addition to their blossoming catalog, 'mixed signals' reflects davvn's innate ability to weave various genres together into one cohesive and infectious soundscape.

Listen to "mixed signals" here: