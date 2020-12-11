cleopatrick Release New Single 'Good Grief'

Today cleopatrick reveal their new single and video "GOOD GRIEF" -- marking the beginning of a new era for the band. The track highlights the duo's penchant for crafting devastating riffs that service to accompany their visceral lyrics.Today's single debuted at FLOOD Magazine and cleopatrick told them, "GOOD GRIEF' is the first single off what will be our debut album. It is a reminder of the perspective gained through our months of basement solitude, and a message to anyone that doesn't quite "get it" yet. It's a double-edged sword meant to cut down those phonies, and unite our allies with a single swing. We conceptualized, directed, and edited the music video by ourselves in an afternoon with a rented camera and a friend's backyard. The song + video are meant to imply a future filled with mosh pits and chaos; requesting our fans hold-on a little longer. We will be reunited soon." FLOOD shares,"the riff-heavy "GOOD GRIEF," built around blues rock guitar warped into something worthy of the mosh pit they aim to incite with the track as soon as social distancing measures are a thing of the past." "GOOD GRIEF" is available today via the band's own Nowhere Special Recordings, distributed by Thirty Tigers.

Over lockdown, lifelong best friends cleopatrick found themselves spiritually and physically trapped in the very basement they'd romanticized so deeply on their early records. But after a few weeks the two emerged feeling more self-aware, vulnerable, hungry, and vengeful than ever before. With an eye towards 2021 Luke Gruntz (vocals/guitars) reveals, "a handful of new songs were sparked by this solitude, and we ended up quickly replacing parts of our next album we thought we had been ready to record." He goes on, "We tracked with a vengeance. We had fire in our eyes -- memories of moshpit-friendships, shaken venue floors, and late night interstate wrong-turns in our hearts. We recorded these songs as a love-letter to everything we had experienced prior to Covid, and everything we are longing to be reunited with."

Best friends since the age of 4, Luke Gruntz (guitar/vocals) and Ian Fraser (drums) are cleopatrick. And while they are from (and still based) in the tiny town of Cobourg, Ontario, their sound is anything but small. The core of their mission: to restore the outspoken provocation of rock & roll through raw, abrasive honesty.

Their previous single "hometown" has independently amassed over 60 million streams without the help of a record label or marketing campaign. The story continues to grow with recent support from Spotify (recently featured on the front cover of their flagship "Rock This" playlist), Apple Music and Amazon (included in their Ones to Watch for 2021). The single has seen major airplay at Alternative and Rock radio including Sirius XM and heading to Top 10 at Rock radio. Since 2018, the band has performed at a wide range of festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest, Shaky Knees and more.

All of cleopatrick's success has developed from their parents' basements in a small town you've never heard of. Yet while their homebase may be a small dot on the map, their community is large. Along with two other like-minded-artists (Zig Mentality and Ready The Prince), the band formed the loose DIY collective "New Rock Mafia" as a means to offer support to one another. Together the artist and fan collective provides location based info, curated content and organizes secret events / shows within the community, all for members only. It has been instrumental in helping the band get the word out while keeping a familial feel and a safe space for fans.

Watch the music video here:

Photo Credit: Steve DeCiantis