aldrch & aldn Collab On New Single 'biteback'

NYC-based alt mainstays aldrch and aldn have unveiled their new track and music video - "biteback" - a collaboration brimming with sonic warps, catchy hooks and forward-facing edge.

"biteback" bursts into a potent intro with swelling dark synths, punched by a dynamic chorus that gives way to a satisfying bassline and pounding alt-rock drums. Charged with lyrics that call out the complicated interactions between infatuation and internet culture, "'biteback' is a song that explores the relationship that our generation has with love," aldrch reflects, "...the struggle of finding and keeping it in a digital world."

Having previously been acquainted through mutual friends and the familial nature of the NYC hyperpop scene, the collaboration process came naturally to the pair and is evident in the detailed and addictive track that's resulted.

Speaking to its creation and their synergetic working friendship, aldrch enthuses, "Working with [aldn] is always awesome 'cause he's just a homie. The session was really natural, and when we finished, we went out for beers and hot dogs."

His fourth release since signing to Epitaph just two months ago, aldrch (real name Sam Richman) is continually building momentum, honing his evolving sounds inspired by many and replicated by none. His recent collaborations have solidified his position as both a meticulous production powerhouse and a fresh force within the Gen-Z alt scene and beyond looking toward the new year.

Watch the new music video here: