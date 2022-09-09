Zyah Belle Releases Debut Album 'Yam Grier'

Burgeoning R&B singer/songwriter Zyah Belle unveils her debut album Yam Grier today via Guin Records.

Of the album title, Zyah shared, "Yam Grier is representative of a woman that is reclaiming her time, agency over her body and voice through the generations. Inspired by Pam Grier's fierceness that she emoted in her prominent 70s blaxploitation roles. Yam Grier is the embodiment of a woman who has finally come into her own, unapologetically."

The 14-track album takes listeners on an empowering journey of self-love and discovery. Whether it be the witty bad b*tch energy of "Not the One," or the melodic and vulnerable "Spiritual Bath," Zyah's confidence radiates throughout. Yam Grier also boasts features from some of Zyah's frequent collaborators Tempest, AJ Claire, Jay Wile, Mindy, Nate Curry and Jordan Hawkins on the album's focus "Back To Back," which floats on clean guitar through a laidback beat.

Zyah's initial infectious singles "DND" and "Not The One," garnered praise from VIBE, BET, Uproxx, MTV, Noisey and more, and anointed the singer as one of People Magazine's "Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long."

She also recently debuted the first episode of her "Road to Yam Grier" docuseries. The multi-part series takes fans behind the scenes to witness Zyah's album develop from start to finish. Viewers are let in on some of Zyah's most intimate moments with interviews woven in with those that impacted her journey and the struggles she overcame to get to where she's at.

Following a successful run opening for Alex Isley on her recent Marigold Tour this summer, Zyah Belle will be hitting the road again this fall supporting India Shawn on her U.S. Tour. See full tour routing below.

Listen to the new album here:

Zyah Belle Tour Dates

** = SUPPORTING INDIA SHAWN

Sep 29 - New York, NY - S.O.B.'s **

Sep 30 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd **

Oct 1 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean **

Oct 2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade **

Oct 16 - San Francisco, CA - Café du Nord **

Oct 18 - Los Angeles, CA -The Roxy Theatre **

Zyah Belle both realizes and understands her power as a singer, songwriter, producer, and arranger. She's reached this realization through a tireless grind, going from countless open mics and gigs at dimly lit bars in Northern California to collaborating with some of the most celebrated icons in history.

Among many highlights, she co-wrote and collaborated with Snoop Dogg on "Trouble," which served as the end credits song for Dog Gone Trouble on NETFLIX. She recorded and performed with Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir, her voice boomed on chart-topping #1 releases such as ye and Jesus Is King.

The latter even earned "Top Christian Album" and "Top Gospel Album" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards and "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album" at the 2021 GRAMMY® Awards. Following New Levels [2016] and IX [2019], Zyah's 2021 Who's Listening Anyway EP racked up millions of streams and incited widespread critical acclaim.

Vibe touted it on "The 21 Best R&B Albums of 2021" and went on to declare, "Belle is able to fold the styles of Erykah Badu's melodic rawness, Anderson .Paak's wittiness, and the essence of '90s neo-soul into a terse seven-track body of work." However, she only turns up the volume on her 2022 independent full-length debut LP, Yam Grier.