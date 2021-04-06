Zuli Jr. Releases New Single 'Two'

As he gears up for the release of his sophomore full-length album Stop it God. next month, indie R&B-pop artist Zuli Jr. has released his new single "Two." PRESS HERE to listen. With its unpredictable soft soundscape, "Two" documents a broken heart and soul as the rising New York-born and based singer-songwriter-producer proclaims, "pause the world and never resume, hold me whole I've broken into two." Watch the lyric video below and check out the first listen of "Two" with Under The Radar Magazine. Set for release May 14th via Nurtured Ideas, Stop it God. showcases Zuli Jr.'s acclaimed silky and soulful falsetto, as evidenced in the album's previously released singles "How to Feel" and "Blue Sky," while making a deliberate statement on social media, technology and the human condition.

"For me, 'Two' paints a picture of the trials and tribulations of being an artist," shares Zuli Jr. "How one's desire to create in a meaningful way can negatively affect the people around them, whether they're aware of it or not. Tying into the themes of Stop it God., this inherent need to express yourself is more or less a selfish pursuit and can very easily distort your self-perception. The song comes to terms with this notion in 'two' sections. The first acknowledges this state of mind and tries to make amends, whereas the second is harsher both in content and tone. Coming from a more jaded perspective, showcasing the dark side of your ego that makes you feel as though you aren't enough, even though you are. 'Two' ultimately plays as a public diary entry coping with my psyche / apologizing to my loved ones for being distant."

Stop it God. is a symbolic representation of the self. The version we stare at day after day in the mirror vs. the version we upload online. The 12-track collection revolves around the fictional AI concept of Daisy, the ever-present corporate overlord with a HAL 9000-style computer that subconsciously informs the world around you and navigates daily life; it lies in the background only to entirely shape the foreground. Zuli Jr. first introduced Daisy and this virtual world in the music video for the funky "How to Feel" - PRESS HERE to watch. Follow-up single "Blue Sky," declared a "must hear, surefire bop," chronicles a breaking point within one's self, with the song's music video representing the internal rift that occurs between one's online persona and their messy reality and the never-ending, and often unsuccessful, search to find worth and happiness within the phone screen - PRESS HERE to watch. The two previously released tracks have already received praise from UPROXX, Ones To Watch, Soul Tracks, Acid Stag, Variance Magazine, Lyrical Lemonade and more, along with playlist support from Apple Music and Amazon Music. Full track listing for Stop it God. below.

PRESS HERE to pre-order Stop it God.; each pre-order includes instant downloads of "Two," "Blue Sky" and "How To Feel." Stop it God. will also be available on limited edition blue vinyl. Album, merch and bundle packages are available at Zuli Jr.'s official webstore HERE. Fans can also interact directly with Zuli Jr. by texting 917-708-7244.

Crafting a story of his own, Zuli Jr. opens up a worm hole between future-facing pop, Platonic allegory, science fiction, and eerily parallel truths throughout the album. Recorded at an upstate New York retreat with close friends and collaborators Zach TK Zanghi and Aire Atlantica, who produced the album with Zuli, Stop it God. draws on inspirations as diverse as SZA, Radiohead, King Krule and The 1975. The album's overall concept is tied into everyday technology and social media, with the songs written as a reflection on the creative being within us all and the modern world that leads us to believe we are at the center of it. Zuli Jr. touches on the spectrum of what we put our faith into and how we choose to cope and find meaning in our lives on Stop it God.

Named an "Artist You Need To Know" by Rolling Stone on the heels of his 2017 debut full-length album, On Human Freakout Mountain, Zuli Jr. continues his sonic evolution from indie rock to a soulful, R&B-leaning sound on Stop it God., which he first introduced via the summer 2019 single "ur mistaken." Since his debut, the multi-talent has amassed nearly 5 million streams, while receiving praise and support from the likes of Rolling Stone, Nylon, FLOOD, Culture Collide, SPIN, Earmilk, Popmatters, Atwood Magazine and many more. Stop it God. marks the next chapter in Zuli Jr.'s ever-expanding and evolving career.

Watch the lyric video here:

Photo Credit: Kimberly Young Sun