Zippy Share Self-Tilted LP

Today Zippy (project of Pan from Suckers) releases their debut self-titled LP Zippy. The 12-Track LP shows their prowess in addictive experimental electronic tracks. "This is our debut album and we were just figuring out what exactly Zippy was and sounded like when writing it. So it just felt right to title the album Zippy, as a nice way to introduce the world to our sound," says Zippy in an interview with Vents.



Following Suckers' demise in 2012, Pan began a new project. Reverting back to his love for electronic music, he traded in his bass for a Moog. Slowly building a number of instrumental tracks, he searched for the perfect vocal collaborator. It was not until years later in early 2019; he found the perfect candidate in James Evans, who just so happened to be his new brother-in-law. This serendipitous pairing resulted in 12 mesmerizing aural tapestries that ooze with a delightful musical goo that is this introductory Zippy album. It is unconventional, unclassifiable and unpredictable, yet still feels oddly familiar. Full of earworms, tapeworms, and gummy worms, series one Zippy will wiggle itself directly into your heart, lay a parasitic egg and hatch tiny babies that you'll never want to eradicate.

Zippy - TRACKLISTING

01. Born to Fly

02. Crumb Bum

03. The Golden Kite

04. Chardonnay

05. Sandy's Crystal Sunday

06. Two White Stallions

07. Easy Love

08. Together (at the same time)

09. The Green Hills of Earth

10. Subcrust Millionaire

11. Livin'

12. Waldbaums

Zippy is Pan, formerly of Suckers (Frenchkiss Records) on electronics/production, and James Evans, the psychic nephew of Gerard Manly Hopkins and Hulk Hogan, on lyrics/vocals. Not only are the two brothers-in-law, but also brothers-in-sound. At first, they married sisters, then they married their surprisingly similar sensibilities for extraordinary, yet accessible soundscapes. This bond commenced in early 2019 and the output hasn't lagged since. Both currently reside in Kingston, NY where they are working on assembling a live iteration of Zippy.





