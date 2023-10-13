Zach Bryan's Self-Produced Album Available Now on Vinyl and CD

Singer, songwriter, and producer Zach Bryan releases his chart-topping self-titled album on vinyl and CD. The album, produced by Bryan himself, remains in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart for the 5th consecutive week. Purchase it now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.

The physical rollout follows on the heels of Bryan's Boys Of Faith EP, which boasts collaborations with Bon Iver and Noah Kahan.

Additionally, songs from previous projects continue to achieve even greater heights earning six new Platinum certifications including "Something in the Orange," which has ascended to 6x Platinum.

Another track showing extraordinary staying power on the charts is "Oklahoma Smokeshow," which has been certified Platinum along with “Sun To Me,” “From Austin,” and “Burn, Burn, Burn,” while “Heading South” is now 2x Platinum. Bryan also earns an additional six Gold certifications from RIAA, including the Maggie Rogers-assisted "Dawns," "Revival," "Heavy Eyes," "Crooked Teeth," "Highway Boys," and "November Air."

Bryan has now accrued a total of 17 RIAA Gold & Platinum single and album career certifications to date. Moreover, his recent #1 hit single "I Remember Everything," a duet with Kacey Musgraves, has just also achieved Platinum certification in Canada.

Due to demand for tickets, Bryan has just announced additional dates and supporting acts for The Quittin Time 2024 Tour. The massive ten-month trek now includes The War And Treaty and Mt. Joy in the already impressive list of support acts such as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, SunDown47, and Levi Turner. Click HERE for the 2024 tour ticket details.

Remaining 2023 Show dates:

Oct 20 - Fort Worth, TX - Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest Texas Edition

Oct 21 - College Station, TX - At the Station Festival

Dec 30 - San Diego, CA - Wild Horses Festival