ZOMBIELAND Halloween Concert Oct. 13 in Miramar with Loe Shimmy

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South Florida rapper Loe Shimmy is bringing Halloween to life with 'Zombieland,' a special concert experience featuring a stacked lineup of some of hip-hop's biggest names. Joining Loe Shimmy at the Miramar Amphitheater in Miramar, FL, is BigXthaPlug, whose breakout success and signature Southern sound have established him as one of rap's genre-bending stars. Sexyy Red, known for her unapologetic style and infectious records, and a feature on Shimmy's highly acclaimed album Pretty Girlz Run The World, will also take the stage, alongside New Orleans-born rapper Rob49, whose track 'I Need Us' featuring Loe Shimmy has amassed over 20 million streams worldwide.

Known for his distinct sound and growing influence, Loe Shimmy continues to build momentum with a rapidly expanding fanbase and a string of high-profile collaborations. With 'Zombieland,' the artist is bringing together some of the genre's most exciting voices for a one-night celebration designed to capture the energy of Halloween and the culture surrounding it.

Set to bring together music, costumes, and Halloween attractions, 'Zombieland' will give fans an experience that goes beyond the stage. The event will feature a Zombie Invasion, an interactive haunted house, and a costume contest, creating a full night of Halloween excitement and screams for attendees.

This Halloween performance and party comes off the heels of his breakout year. He just wrapped his first sold-out, multi-city North American tour behind his acclaimed project Pretty Girlz Run The World and his catalogue has surpassed 2 billion streams worldwide.

Shimmy has a deep, dedicated fanbase from his start on SoundCloud artist. When he dropped Zombieland, some of today's most popular voices took notice. Brent Faiyaz featured him on 'For Me,' which earned Shimmy his first Billboard Hot 100 entry. Don Toliver, the singer behind Octane, followed with '3AM,' now certified gold. This past year, Drake tapped him for 'I'm Spent,' which has drawn more than 45 million streams worldwide. He is now the most-sought-after collaborator in music, working with artists including Rob49, Sexxy Red, Quavo, and now BigXThaPlug on his upcoming project.

This Halloween celebration will be a homecoming for Loe Shimmy. 'Zombieland' will be an opportunity to cement the incredible success of his album and tour and to thank his fans and collaborators for being there every step of the way.

About Loe Shimmy

Shamar Williams Cox, known professionally as Loe Shimmy, is an American rapper who is now highlighted as one of the fastest-rising artists out of the South Florida scene's new generation of melodic street rap. His music has been described as having a 'laid-back sound' and a distinctive 'wobbly nasal croak', built on emotionally raw storytelling, melodic delivery, and authentic reflections on ambition, loss, and street culture. Through projects including Nardy World (2024) and Rockstar Junkie (2025), he laid out a sound that earned him a devoted following early on and spurred collaborations with Kodak Black, Brent Faiyaz, and Don Toliver. With his records '3AM' and 'For Me (Remix)' both crossing the Billboard Hot 100 with over 170 million combined streams, as well as his feature on Drake's Habibti, Loe Shimmy has made a shining entrance into the global rap scene. Selected for XXL's 2025 Freshman Class and spotlighted by The FADER, Pitchfork, and BET, Shimmy debuts Pretty Girlz Run The World as one of the most compelling artists of his generation.

Tickets for 'Zombieland,' taking place October 13, 2026 at the Miramar Amphitheater in Miramar, FL, are available here.

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