Loe Shimmy Talks PRETTY GIRLZ RUN THE WORLD on Apple Music's THE EBRO SHOW

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South Florida rapper Loe Shimmy joined the Ebro in the Morning podcast with host Ebro Darden on Apple Music. The appearance comes as Loe Shimmy continues momentum with the recent release of his Pretty Girlz Run the World album. They talk Shimmy's creative evolution, the inspiration behind the project and what fans can expect from the next chapter of his career as he's currently on the road for Pretty Girlz Run the World Tour.

Loe Shimmy opened up about the creative vision behind his latest album, Pretty Girlz Run The World, the project inspired by women and created to celebrate women. He also discussed major collaborations on the album with 'Just Saying' featuring Summer Walker, which showcases a different sound and further highlights his willingness to explore new musical territory.

Shimmy also spoke about the different sides of Pretty Girlz Run The World, highlighting both its sound and melodic elements, as well as the songwriting and R&B influences woven throughout the project. He discussed 'Bad at Movin On,' a record he created in his home studio, experimenting with something different, new and fresh. He also revealed that 'Top Notch' and 'Pokin Out the Gown' are among his favorite records, pointing to the range of sounds and melodies that define the project. Looking ahead, Shimmy teased future collaborations and projects as he continues developing his sound and expanding his creative vision.

Following his recent collaboration with global rap superstar Drake on 'I'm Spent,' featured on Drake's HABIBTI, Pretty Girlz Run the World has already seen impact across the charts and streaming platforms. Pretty Girlz Run The World debuted at No. 9 on Spotify's Global Top Albums, while reaching No. 7 on Apple Music's All-Genres Albums chart and No. 4 on its Hip-Hop/Rap Albums chart. 'No Mileage' also reached No. 3 on Apple Music's All-Genres Music Videos chart and No. 2 on the Hip-Hop/Rap Music Videos chart. On the Billboard charts, Pretty Girlz Run The World landed at No. 68 on the Billboard 200, No. 10 on Top Rap Albums, No. 19 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 7 on Top Independent Albums, while Loe Shimmy reached No. 33 on the Emerging Artists chart.

About Loe Shimmy

Shamar Williams Cox, known professionally as Loe Shimmy, is a South Florida rapper now highlighted as one of the fastest-rising artists out of the region's new generation of melodic street rap. His music has been described as having a 'laid-back sound' and a distinctive 'wobbly nasal croak,' built on emotionally raw storytelling, melodic delivery, and authentic reflections on ambition, loss, and street culture. Through projects including Nardy World (2024) and Rockstar Junkie (2025), he laid out a sound that earned him a devoted following early on and spurred collaborations with Kodak Black, Brent Faiyaz, and Don Toliver. With his records '3AM' and 'For Me (Remix)' both crossing the Billboard Hot 100 with over 170 million combined streams, as well as his feature on Drake's Habibti, Loe Shimmy has made a shining entrance into the global rap scene. Selected for XXL's 2025 Freshman Class and spotlighted by The FADER, Pitchfork, and BET, Loe Shimmy debuts Pretty Girlz Run The World as one of the most compelling artists of his generation.

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