BigXthaPlug to Release Fourth Studio Album BETTER OVER TIME

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Dallas multi-platinum hitmaker BigXthaPlug has surprised fans with the announcement of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, BETTER OVER TIME, arriving on October 30th.

Throughout the past week, BigX has been teasing fans that something was on the way, most notably with the disappearance of his face from the artwork of his previous albums, Amar, TAKE CARE, and I Hope You're Happy, across all DSP platforms. He shared a cinematic teaser short film on Instagram that offers a glimpse into his journey, from childhood and young adulthood to performing onstage in front of a sold-out crowd. The visual sets the stage for what's next from the artist.

BETTER OVER TIME follows BigX's recent genre blending album I Hope You're Happy, which was released in August 2025. The country-inspired project marked a defining moment in BigX's evolution as an artist, achieving major chart success with a Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200, a Top 3 position on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and multiple Billboard Hot 100 entries, including a No. 4 placement. The album also made history as the only album to chart on both the Country and Hip-Hop charts, further cementing BigX's ability to move fluidly across genres while bringing his distinct perspective to new audiences.

Building on his continued evolution as a genre-defying artist, the forthcoming project promises to further expand the sound, storytelling, and ambition that have made BigX one of the artists to emerge from Dallas. With the recent release of 'LITE' featuring Atlanta breakout artist Belly Gang Kushington, BigX has already begun setting the tone for what's ahead, offering fans another glimpse into the creative world surrounding BETTER OVER TIME.

With more than 10.7 billion global streams, multiple No. 1 records, and major award recognition, BigXthaPlug has established himself as one of the most influential genre-shifting artists of his generation. Most recently, he graced the cover of Rolling Stone for their Future of Music issue, photographed by David LaChapelle. 'LITE' featuring Belly Gang Kushington marks the first official single off BETTER OVER TIME, continuing to showcase BigX's ability to move seamlessly across genres and reach new audiences.

About BigXthaPlug

BigXthaPlug, Dallas, Texas' own rising star, is rapidly solidifying his place as one of hip-hop's most powerful voices, known for his unapologetic lyrics and magnetic presence on the mic. His RIAA platinum-certified singles 'Texas,' 'Mmhmm,' and 'Levels' laid the foundation for his game-changing sophomore album, Take Care. Debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and moving 48,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, the album quickly captured the industry's attention. It went on to dominate streaming platforms, amassing over 3 billion streams and earning widespread critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, and others. His hit single 'Mmhmm' ranked No. 5 on Apple Music's Rap Life: Best of 2024 list and appeared on Spotify's Top Tracks of 2024, both in the U.S. and globally. Meanwhile, 'The Largest' made its mark, landing at No. 48 on Apple Music's Rap Life: Best of 2024 and earning spots in Amazon Music's Best Hip-Hop of 2024 album and Best Songs of 2024 playlist.

The Take Care North American Tour was a massive success, selling out 30 venues and drawing over 35,000 fans across key cities, further solidifying BigXthaPlug's status as a global trailblazer. With Take Care Deluxe recognized as 2025 XXL Best New Artist, Amazon Music's 2024 Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist, and a member of XXL's 2024 Freshman Class, he made a major impact with his standout performances at the NFL Eagles Philadelphia Winner Superbowl Party, Rolling Loud 2025, and Coachella 2025. BigX was honored at the 2025 BMI R&B Hip Hop Awards for his hit singles 'The Largest' and 'Mhmm' and at Billboard Country Power Players as Innovator of The Year.

His recent country-inspired album I Hope You're Happy features star-studded collaborations including Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, and more. I Hope You're Happy debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200, was the #2 Country and the #2 Rap album, generating 100M+ global on-demand streams since the album release. His single 'All The Way' with Bailey Zimmerman debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart and #4 hot 100. He recently performed at SXSW in his home state of Texas and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, accompanied by his label, 600 Entertainment.

For more information on BigXthaPlug, visit bigxthaplug.komi.io.

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