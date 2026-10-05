Photos: BigXthaPlug Announces BETTER OVER TIME Features With Hometown Billboards

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BigXthaPlug has revealed the artist features for his fourth studio album, BETTER OVER TIME, arriving October 30th, through a nationwide rollout that saw billboards featuring the faces of each featured artist organically begin popping up in their respective hometowns across the country — from Atlanta and Memphis to Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Philadelphia and Detroit.

The hometown billboards built anticipation and conversation around who would appear on BigX's next album, before BigX officially confirmed the full lineup with an Instagram post featuring the billboards displayed across TV screens — revealing Lil Yachty, GloRilla, Ava Max, Leon Thomas, Loe Shimmy, Ro$ama, Belly Gang Kushington, Fridayy and BabyFace Ray as the album's featured artists.

The features include:

Lil Yachty — Atlanta, GA

GloRilla — Memphis, TN

Ava Max — Los Angeles, CA

Leon Thomas — Los Angeles, CA

Loe Shimmy — Miami, FL

Ro$ama — Dallas, TX

Belly Gang Kushington — Atlanta, GA

Fridayy — Philadelphia, PA

BabyFace Ray — Detroit, MI

The city-by-city billboard reveal reflects BigX's roots-first approach and the national reach of his next chapter, connecting Atlanta, Memphis, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Philadelphia and Detroit through one album while spotlighting the artists and cities helping shape today's music culture.

The billboard takeover follows last week's official album announcement, when BigX sparked conversation by removing his face from the artwork of his previous albums — Amar, TAKE CARE and I Hope You're Happy — across all DSP platforms. He followed the move with a cinematic teaser short film tracing his journey from childhood and young adulthood to commanding the stage in front of a sold-out crowd, setting the stage for the evolution represented by BETTER OVER TIME.

The album is led by 'LITE' featuring Atlanta breakout artist Belly Gang Kushington, its first official single, released alongside an electric music video directed by BigX and his longtime collaborator Jerry Morka.

BETTER OVER TIME follows BigX's critically acclaimed, genre-blending album I Hope You're Happy, which debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 as the #2 Country and #2 Rap album. The project earned a New York Times cover story, a nomination for Best Country Album at the American Music Awards, and a spot at No. 46 on Complex's 50 Best Albums of 2025, while its single 'All The Way' with Bailey Zimmerman debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs charts. With more than 10.7 billion global streams, multiple No. 1 records and major award recognition, including recent honors at the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, BigXthaPlug has established himself as one of the most influential, genre-shifting artists of his generation.

After a historic run that expanded his reach across hip-hop and country, BETTER OVER TIME marks BigX's return to his rap foundation, bringing together a diverse roster of collaborators representing some of the most important music cities in the country. The album represents both where BigX comes from and where he is headed next — an artist whose reach continues to grow without losing the Dallas roots, independent spirit and unmistakable sound that built his career. BETTER OVER TIME arrives everywhere October 30th.





















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