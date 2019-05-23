Yuna Confirms Headlining North American Tour

Today, Malaysian pop artist turned international star Yuna confirms headline dates in North America. The tour is set to kick off July 14 at Chicago's Bottom Lounge. Find a complete list of dates below and tickets HERE. Her forthcoming album Rouge is out July 12 via Verve Forcast; pre-order HERE.

Yuna recently released the video for new album track "Blank Marquee" featuring G-Eazy. The track has reached over one million Spotify streams and the video has seen over 1.14 million YouTube views in less than a week. UpRoxx praises, "She and G-Eazy sound great together, and their separate confidences make for a rich collaboration," while Billboard describes it as a "bouncy, 80's reminiscent single."

"Blank Marquee was inspired by late 80's, early 90's pop music that I grew up listening to in my dad's old car...we wanted to write something kinda sassy, but also a song about standing up for yourself," Yuna says of her inspiration behind the track, co-written by Chloe Angelides.

"Yuna is always great to work with," G-Eazy says of the collaboration, "she has such an amazing and delicate voice that kinda bounces along the top of the track.'Blank Marquee' is a vibey track that sounds nostalgic but timeless and futuristic but now."

Born in Kedah, Malaysia and raised primarily in Kuala Lumpur, Yuna now splits her time between Malaysia and Los Angeles, where she recorded Rouge. "I'm a Muslim singer-songwriter, but I never saw myself as that," she explains, "That label became more obvious to me as I moved to LA...it was really cool that everyone I met supported the fact that I do my own thing and don't sacrifice my identity for the music." Yuna describes her new album, noting that "the whole album is about how I am with myself: I'm comfortable with my relationship, with my focus on my career. It's the color of becoming this woman I am."

Yuna began writing songs and teaching herself to play guitar at age 14. She recorded her debut album in 2008, earning her five Malaysian Music Award nominations. Her U.S. debut EP,Decorate, featured production by Grammy-award winning producer Pharrell Williams. Yuna's upcoming release Rouge follows 2016's critically acclaimed Chapters, which features collaborations with Usher, Jhené Aiko ad DJ Premier. Billboard included the album in their Critics' Picks for Best R&B Albums, and the single "Crush" featuring Usher peaked at #3 onBillboard's Adult R&B Chart.

YUNA TOUR

July 14

Bottom Lounge

Chicago, IL

July 16

9:30 Club

Washington, D.C.

July 17

Sony Hall

New York, NY

July 18

The Sinclair

Boston, MA

July 25

The Fonda Theatre

Los Angeles, CA

Aug 2

The New Parish

Oakland, CA





