Yours Truly to Release Album 'TOXIC,' Shares New Single

Come and sink your teeth into the dazzling new era for alternative luminaries Yours Truly. The Sydney trio has announced their brand new album TOXIC, set for release on August 16 via UNFD.

With their name now cemented on a global scale, Yours Truly journey even further into their trademark versatility on their forthcoming sophomore album chapter, expanding beyond stylistic confines and expectations. Effusive and effervescent one moment, dark and damaging the next, TOXIC runs the spectrum of human emotions across its 10 tracks. Led by a star turn from vocalist Mikaila Delgado, the album is an open-vein, open heart diary of personal crisis, a dynamic yet cohesive soundscape of pop and rock, indie and alternative shimmering and shuddering beneath Delgado’s cathartic confessionals: in short, it’s a lethal dose of brilliance from one of the scene's brightest musical acts.

Following up from the brooding pulse of “Call My Name”, latest single “Sour” serves up captivating hooks for days on a platter of irresistible staccato swagger.

"’Sour’ was written during a session after I was feeling extremely burnt out," shares vocalist Mikaila Delgado. "We had come off extensive touring and quite a turbulent time not only for the band but personally as well. I was just feeling so bitter towards everything and trying to force writing when it just wasn’t naturally flowing made me so angry. We got to a stage as a band were had a lot of people in our ear telling us what to do and how they thought we should do it. I just thought ‘f*ck this, this is our f*cking band, I’m going to do what I want!’"

Sour follows on from Yours Truly's most recent single “Call My Name”, with the latter praised by Kerrang! for its catchy wiles as well as spending multiple weeks in triple j's Most Played list. Adopting moderniZed pop punk stylings alongside themes of self discovery, “Call My Name” seamlessly leads into “Sour's” powerhouse qualities, with both offering a tempting peek into what lies in wait on TOXIC.

Polished, precise and hauntingly vulnerable, Yours Truly catapulted their previous trademark pop punk style into a new stratosphere via their 2022 EP is this what i look like?. Armed with raw honesty and heightened influences, is this what i look like? explored moments of pop punk and introspection while also forging an amalgamation of organic yet unexpected new sounds, emerging as an irresistible exploration into heightened rock, emo and dance-ready sparkle woven into the Yours Truly DNA.

From their 2020 album Self Care scooping up an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock or Heavy album, to boasting massive international performances, millions of streams and an ever-growing legion of global fans, Yours Truly remain transfixed as one of the most exciting bands on the scene courtesy of their striking songwriting and dynamic live performances.

Spending 2023 touring Europe alongside You Me At Six, ticking off their first ever UK headline shows, supporting Against The Current in North America and touring Australia nationally with Neck Deep, Yours Truly kicked off 2024 with an appearance at THPS25 in Brisbane, celebrating 25 years of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater with Tony Hawk himself in attendance, as well as embarking on their entirely sold out Call My Name Tour across Australian in March. Yours Truly will also return overseas later this year, appearing at Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK this August alongside headliners Blink-182, Fred Again, Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher and many more.

Fans in North America can look forward to seeing the band live this fall as they hit the road with Enter Shikari and You Me At Six. The tour kicks off on October 9th in Dallas, with stops to follow in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Vancouver, and more. Full list of dates can be found below and tickets are on sale now at https://yourstruly.band.

TOXIC Track Listing:

1. Back 2 U

2. Sour

3. California Sober

4. Let Go

5. All That I’m Not

6. Love Feels Like

7. Bloodshot Eyes

8. Sinking feat. Bloom

9. Desaturated

10. Call My Name

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/9 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

10/10 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

10/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

10/16 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/19 – New York, NY @ Palladium

10/21 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

10/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/26 – Davenport, IA @ Davenport

10/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/29 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/1 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/2 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/3 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/4 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/6 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

11/7 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/8 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

Photo Credit: Max Pasalic

