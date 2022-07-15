Yours Truly Releases New EP 'is this what i look like?'

Sydney alternative mainstays Yours Truly return today with their brand new EP is this what i look like?, out now via UNFD. The seven song collection features previous singles "Careless Kind", "Hallucinate feat. Josh Franceschi", "Lights On", and "Walk Over My Grave".

On the new EP, Yours Truly vocalist Mikaila Delgado shares: "We are so proud to present the most authentic offering of Yours Truly yet, 'is this what i look like?' A writing experience that was different to any we had before, a three track companion piece to our debut record turned into a 'coming into our own' 7 track EP as we allowed ourselves to create music that had no boundaries, checklists or expectations. It is the most honest I have ever felt and I'm so excited for listeners to get to know me and the band on a whole new level, and as the band we've always wanted to be."

This brilliant new EP marks the start of a new chapter for Yours Truly, inspired by the music they are all collectively listening to now (Bring Me The Horizon, The 1975, Bloc Party, Head Automatica), the seven tracks see the band scatter in every direction possible.

There's the electro-thrash of "Lights On", the aching alt-rock swagger of recent single "Walk Over My Grave" and the fearless pop stomp of "If You're Drowning (I'll Learn How To Hold My Breath)". Though actually, this new EP was never meant to be a bold step forward for the group, and was originally planned as a three-track companion to their debut album Self Care, called Self-Sabotage.

The EP was meant to tackle something other than the "sunshine and butterflies" of their debut album, dig deeper, be more true and reflective of the band now. "We spent that whole album telling people everything was going to be alright but the world had clearly taken a turn. Over the past few years, self care has been incredibly difficult," explains Delgado. "We wanted to explore 'that'."

is this what i look like? stays true to that goal, but once they got into the studio with their "anything goes" attitude, they realized these songs "felt like a different universe entirely." Rather than running scared or trying to dial it back, the band decided to jump in, accept these new challenges and make themselves at home. It's a bold move for a band who, in it for the long haul, wanted to just gradually push things forward on every record. However two years without touring and without being able to get in the practice space together has changed that patient mindset. "Now we just want to write the songs we want to write. Let's not be afraid. Let's just be the best band we possibly can."

With their previous album 2020 Self Care scooping up an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock/heavy album, Yours Truly's impending new EP is this what i look like? once again champions honesty like its predecessor, while also embracing more recent influences for the band internally to grow their previously-established pop punk sound into more assured and eclectic waters.

Boasting appearances in 2022 alone onstage at UNIFY and Slam Dunk Festival, Yours Truly have also this year played alongside Against The Current, You Me At Six, and at various shows in the UK. Following the release of is this what i look like? on July 15, Yours Truly will join I Prevail, Pierce The Veil, and Fit For A King for an absolutely stacked North American tour throughout September and October, before the band embark on their national Australian headline tour, kicking off on Thursday, November 24.

Listen to the new EP here:

Upcoming North American Tour Dates

Sept 9 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sept 10 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

Sept 13 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sept 14 - Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena

Sept 16 - St Paul, MN @ Myth Live

Sept 17 - Ralston, NE @ Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Sept 18 - Wichita, KS @ Wave

Sept 20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Sept 21 - San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center

Sept 23 - Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheatre

Sept 24 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Sept 25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sept 27 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Sept 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sept 29 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

Oct 1 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct 2 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct 4 - Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

Oct 5 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Oct 7 - Ft Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

Oct 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Oct 9 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom