Your Grandparents Deliver Debut Album 'Thru My Window'

The rising Los Angeles-based R&B/Hip-Hop trio Your Grandparents - composed of vocalists DaCosta, Jean Carter, and producer ghettoblasterman - have released their long-awaited full-length debut album, Thru My Window, available independently on all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard. STREAM HERE.

Thru My Window includes previously released singles "Sunlight," "Tomorrow," and "So Damn Fly," which earned them a highly coveted spot on this year's upcoming Day N Vegas festival lineup and high praise from the tastemakers like The FADER, HYPEBEAST, Ones to Watch, UPROXX, Notion, Rated R&B, Ladygunn, and more.

On the release of their upcoming debut album, Your Grandparents share, "Thru My Window is an alternative commentary on love in early adulthood. Illustrated through the joint perspective of Your Grandparents, the narrative portrays the origins of a budding relationship and its potential complexities."

Los Angeles-based Your Grandparents make music that hints to the nostalgia of previous decades without feeling dated. The trio, composed of producer ghettoblasterman and vocalists DaCosta and Jean Carter, isn't cemented to just one genre, either.

The friends founded Your Grandparents, using the moniker as a nod to the elders who introduced them to classic artists and inspired their musical tastes, in 2014. Originally, the trio released rap music, but their work quickly grew to incorporate the various genres that have inspired their musicianship. When asked about the albums that have inspired them lately, the men rattle off a variety of projects including D'Angelo's Voodoo, Erykah Badu's Baduism, The Fugees' The Score and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon. Today, Your Grandparents release music that nods to funk, soul, hip-hop, rock, blues and other genres.

Fueled by a recent trip to Paris, ghettoblasterman says Thru My Window is about "the different types of loves that you can encounter." Far away from their native Los Angeles and experiencing the romantic challenges that come with dating in your early 20s, the three experienced the emotional and musical clarity that allowed them to finish the project in months. It's their quickest creative endeavor to date. Thru My Window is also the first project where the trio could utilize other musicians and live instrumentation, resulting in their strongest productions to date.

"So Damn Fly," the project's lead single, is anchored around a psychedelic bassline and electronic guitar licks. The video, directed and produced by Your Grandparents, further displays the 70s era that inspired the single. The video for "Tomorrow," a song about pursuing a love interest despite the uncertainty it involves," borrows from the Blaxploitation films popularized in the same decade.

Your Grandparents utilized various recording techniques to get the desired effect for their genre-blending debut album. The group credits their cohesive sound to their years-long friendship, which began when they were each about 13 years old. "Our tastes have kind of combined into one. There's not a lot of communication on the creation end that has to happen. We just fall into place," ghettoblasterman says.

Stream Your Grandparents' debut album Thru My Window HERE available now.