Youngtak Announces First Tour 'Tak Show' 2023 in the U.S.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 11th at 10am local time.
The highly-acclaimed Korean trot star, Youngtak, officially announces his first ever headline tour in the US - YOUNGTAK 1ST TOUR 'TAK SHOW' 2023 - taking place this January. Produced by Live Nation, the 4-city tour run will kick off in Atlanta, making stops at the legendary Beacon Theatre in New York, The Masonic in San Francisco before wrapping up at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 11th at 10am local time here.
YOUNGTAK 1ST TOUR 'TAK SHOW' 2023 IN THE US TOUR DATES
Wed, Jan 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat, Jan 14 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
Thu, Jan 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Sun, Jan 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
ABOUT YOUNGTAK
Since Youngtak rose to popularity after placing second in TV Chosun's variety show, Mr. Trot, the singer-songwriter has brought trot - South Korea's most historic form of pop music - to a new generation of fans. His 2020 hit single, "Jjiniya," has reached 4.5 million views on YouTube and serves as a sneak peak to the excitement his 2023 shows will bring. Youngtak's latest album MMM (released July of this year) was his first full record in over 17 years.
