Young Thug And Machine Gun Kelly Announce North American Fall Tour

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Young Thug and chart-topping rapper Machine Gun Kelly announced they are joining forces for a tour across North America this fall. Special guests Polo G, YBN Nahmir, KILLY and Strick will join on select dates. Please see itinerary below.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive 31-city outing will kick off September 30thin Toronto, ON and make stops including Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle and more before wrapping November 18thin Los Angeles, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, July 26that 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Young Thug defies categorization and is a true iconoclast. Emerging on Atlanta's hip hop scene with his 2011 mixtape series, he launched into the mainstream with his knack for melodicism and unique vocal style. Thug's highly anticipated new album So Much Fun is scheduled to release later this fall. He recently earned his highest chart placement on the Billboard Hot 100 with his latest single "The London" ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott and produced by T-Minus. "The London" also earned a spot on Spotify's 2019 Summer Song Predictions list. Thug was recently featured on Ed Sheeran's song "Feels" on Sheeran's collaboration album, No.6 Collaborations Project, as well as Post Malone's new single "Goodbyes" and on Lil Nas X's new remix of "Old Town Road (Remix)". In addition to his music, Young Thug recently launched his fashion brand SPIDER which premiered during Wireless week in London earlier this month.

Machine Gun Kelly (EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope Records) recently released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Hotel Diablo, on July 5th. "I Think I'm OKAY" proved to be a standout single, earning a spot on Spotify's 2019 Summer Song Predictions list. The album's range seamlessly spans hardcore hip hop to alt-rock and features production from Ronny J, Tommy Brown, SlimXX and BazeXX. Listen HERE. In addition to his musical endeavors, MGK has been hard at work showing off his acting chops, appearing most recently in two major Netflix releases, Bird Box and the Motley Crue biopic, The Dirt. MGK was also featured on the Motley Crue track "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" which appears on the film's soundtrack. Fans can catch MGK live when he resumes his Hotel Diablo World Tour in August following the annual EST Fest in Butler, OH.

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly 2019 North American Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE Monday, September 30, 2019 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach&~ Thursday, October 3, 2019 Binghamton, NY Broome County Forum#^~ Friday, October 04, 2019 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell#~ Saturday, October 05, 2019 Kingston, RI The Ryan Center#~ Sunday, October 06, 2019 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion#~ Tuesday, October 8, 2019 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center#~ Thursday, October 10, 2019 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia#~ Friday, October 11, 2019 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre#~ Saturday, October 12, 2019 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena#~ Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy#~ Friday, October 18, 2019 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center#~ Saturday, October 19, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place#~ Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Washington, DC The Anthem*~ Thursday, October 24, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Indiana Farmers Coliseum*~ Friday, October 25, 2019 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Saturday, October 26, 2019 Detroit, MI The Fox Theatre&~ Sunday, October 27, 2019 Milwaukee, WI The Eagles Ballroom*~ Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena*^~ Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Kansas City, MO Silverstein Eye Centers Arena*~ Thursday, October 31, 2019 St. Louis, MO The Family Arena&~ Friday, November 1, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre*^~ Saturday, November 02, 2019 Houston, TX NRG Arena*~ Tuesday, November 05, 2019 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium+~ Wednesday, November 06, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT The Great Saltair*~ Friday, November 08, 2019 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center*~ Sunday, November 10, 2019 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater*~ Tuesday, November 12, 2019 Central Point, OR Seven Feathers Casino Resort*^~ Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Reno, NV Reno Events Center*^~ Friday, November 15, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre*~ Sunday, November 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*~ Monday, November 18, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium~

*with Polo G

#with YBN Nahmir

&with KILLY

~with Strick

^not a Live Nation date

+Young Thug only





