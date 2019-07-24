Young Thug And Machine Gun Kelly Announce North American Fall Tour
GRAMMY Award-winning artist Young Thug and chart-topping rapper Machine Gun Kelly announced they are joining forces for a tour across North America this fall. Special guests Polo G, YBN Nahmir, KILLY and Strick will join on select dates. Please see itinerary below.
Produced by Live Nation, the massive 31-city outing will kick off September 30thin Toronto, ON and make stops including Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle and more before wrapping November 18thin Los Angeles, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, July 26that 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Young Thug defies categorization and is a true iconoclast. Emerging on Atlanta's hip hop scene with his 2011 mixtape series, he launched into the mainstream with his knack for melodicism and unique vocal style. Thug's highly anticipated new album So Much Fun is scheduled to release later this fall. He recently earned his highest chart placement on the Billboard Hot 100 with his latest single "The London" ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott and produced by T-Minus. "The London" also earned a spot on Spotify's 2019 Summer Song Predictions list. Thug was recently featured on Ed Sheeran's song "Feels" on Sheeran's collaboration album, No.6 Collaborations Project, as well as Post Malone's new single "Goodbyes" and on Lil Nas X's new remix of "Old Town Road (Remix)". In addition to his music, Young Thug recently launched his fashion brand SPIDER which premiered during Wireless week in London earlier this month.
Machine Gun Kelly (EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope Records) recently released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Hotel Diablo, on July 5th. "I Think I'm OKAY" proved to be a standout single, earning a spot on Spotify's 2019 Summer Song Predictions list. The album's range seamlessly spans hardcore hip hop to alt-rock and features production from Ronny J, Tommy Brown, SlimXX and BazeXX. Listen HERE. In addition to his musical endeavors, MGK has been hard at work showing off his acting chops, appearing most recently in two major Netflix releases, Bird Box and the Motley Crue biopic, The Dirt. MGK was also featured on the Motley Crue track "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" which appears on the film's soundtrack. Fans can catch MGK live when he resumes his Hotel Diablo World Tour in August following the annual EST Fest in Butler, OH.
Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly 2019 North American Tour Dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Monday, September 30, 2019
|Toronto, ON
|RBC Echo Beach&~
|Thursday, October 3, 2019
|Binghamton, NY
|Broome County Forum#^~
|Friday, October 04, 2019
|Lowell, MA
|Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell#~
|Saturday, October 05, 2019
|Kingston, RI
|The Ryan Center#~
|Sunday, October 06, 2019
|Baltimore, MD
|MECU Pavilion#~
|Tuesday, October 8, 2019
|Cincinnati, OH
|PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center#~
|Thursday, October 10, 2019
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Met Philadelphia#~
|Friday, October 11, 2019
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre#~
|Saturday, October 12, 2019
|Portland, ME
|Cross Insurance Arena#~
|Wednesday, October 16, 2019
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy#~
|Friday, October 18, 2019
|Tampa, FL
|Yuengling Center#~
|Saturday, October 19, 2019
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily's Place#~
|Tuesday, October 22, 2019
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem*~
|Thursday, October 24, 2019
|Indianapolis, IN
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum*~
|Friday, October 25, 2019
|Chicago, IL
|Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
|Saturday, October 26, 2019
|Detroit, MI
|The Fox Theatre&~
|Sunday, October 27, 2019
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Eagles Ballroom*~
|Tuesday, October 29, 2019
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena*^~
|Wednesday, October 30, 2019
|Kansas City, MO
|Silverstein Eye Centers Arena*~
|Thursday, October 31, 2019
|St. Louis, MO
|The Family Arena&~
|Friday, November 1, 2019
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Zoo Amphitheatre*^~
|Saturday, November 02, 2019
|Houston, TX
|NRG Arena*~
|Tuesday, November 05, 2019
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium+~
|Wednesday, November 06, 2019
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Great Saltair*~
|Friday, November 08, 2019
|Portland, OR
|Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center*~
|Sunday, November 10, 2019
|Seattle, WA
|WAMU Theater*~
|Tuesday, November 12, 2019
|Central Point, OR
|Seven Feathers Casino Resort*^~
|Wednesday, November 13, 2019
|Reno, NV
|Reno Events Center*^~
|Friday, November 15, 2019
|Phoenix, AZ
|Comerica Theatre*~
|Sunday, November 17, 2019
|San Diego, CA
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*~
|Monday, November 18, 2019
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium~
*with Polo G
#with YBN Nahmir
&with KILLY
~with Strick
^not a Live Nation date
+Young Thug only